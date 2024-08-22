'He is a progressive force' - Point Lonsdale and Vauban bid to confirm themselves true stayers in Lonsdale Cup

This could develop into a fascinating battle between the class horses and the out-and-out stayers.

Point Lonsdale and Vauban bring class into the ring, with Point Lonsdale boasting Group 1 form and Vauban having won Grade 1 hurdles, but will that be enough?

The one thing that neither has is endless reserves of stamina. Point Lonsdale has won his sole start beyond a mile and a half but that was at just a furlong and a half further, while Vauban has looked a clear doubtful stayer at times this year and particularly in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

If this turns into a test of speed then they will fight it out, but there are plenty in the race who won’t want that to happen and Quickthorn is chief among them.

Quickthorn: good opportunity to test any stamina doubts in Vauban and Point Lonsdale Credit: Edward Whitaker

He has developed a habit of breaking races apart from the front at least once a season in recent years and is due another win.

The Hughie Morrison-trained seven-year-old ran away with this race two years ago, going 12 lengths clear by halfway and keeping on relentlessly to score by 14. He achieved a similar feat in the Goodwood Cup last year, when he pulled 16 lengths ahead at the halfway stage and didn’t look like being caught at any stage.

Quickthorn isn’t capable of producing such lung busting displays on every run and is inconsistent as a result, but when he is on his game there is no horse better at exposing stamina doubts in his opposition and this looks like a good opportunity for him to do just that.

However, his rider Tom Marquand will be wary of Gregory if he goes off too hard. The John and Thady Gosden-trained runner has simply looked slow this season, but he has a seemingly endless amount of stamina and produced a career best when third at Goodwood last month. If this turns into a war of attrition, he might be the one best equipped for the fight.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Stars aligning for Johnston

The team at Kingsley Park had a tough decision to make over whether to run Align The Stars and have opted to throw their improving three-year-old into the deep end.

The Sea The Stars colt gets 12lb from his older colts and geldings and 9lb from Night Sparkle , the only mare in the field, due to the weight-for-age allowance.

On official ratings, that puts him 2lb behind the top-rated Point Lonsdale, level with the 114-rated Al Nayyir and 1lb ahead of Gregory and Quickthorn .

“He’s getting significant weight-for-age,” said Charlie Johnston. “For all that you have to have respect for the others in the race – there are horses rated in the mid-110s – some were potentially disappointing on their last start or are unproven at the trip, so they have a few question marks between them.

“This is obviously the group of horses who aren’t quite good enough to compete with Kyprios, so we thought this might be a good time to take them on and try our hand.”

After his success in the Coral Summer Handicap at Glorious Goodwood, connections debated between this race and the Melrose Handicap on Saturday. But a battle against his elders to become the first three-year-old to win the Lonsdale Cup since Double Eclipse, trained by Charlie’s dad Mark, proved more attractive.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Johnston. “This is probably the more ambitious route of the two, but we felt that given his progress over his last three runs, we would step him up into Group company. We are hopeful the extra two furlongs might bring out further improvement in him.

“We’ve got to improve again, but he is a progressive force on a really steep upward curve.”

What they say

Tom Clover, trainer of Al Nayyir

We’ve had him in for a couple of months and he's been going nicely since. He's been pleasing at home and for a stayer, he has plenty of speed.

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Gregory

We were delighted with him at Goodwood, it was great to see him bounce back after Royal Ascot. He's run three solid races at York before, although he wouldn't want any rain - he wants to feel his feet rattle. It's a competitive race but he can run well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Point Lonsdale

He's never gone this far before but when Ryan [Moore] got off him at Chester he said immediately he'd stay further. We think he has every chance of staying, but you never know until you try. We gave him a little break after his run in France, but he's ready to go again now.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tashkhan

We’re hoping for some rain for him. He’s well in himself and I think he’s come forward for his two runs this season. He didn’t like the all-weather the time before last, but I think he’s come to himself now.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Vauban

I was pleased with him at the Curragh last time, where he had a nice run. He'll have to improve but I'm expecting him to and hopefully he can get into the placings. It will be a hard task as it looks a hot race, and it would be great if he finished in the first three. At the moment we are planning to go back to Australia.

Reporting by Ash Symonds

