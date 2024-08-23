'This could set up well for Sonny Liston' - analysis and quotes for Group 2 Celebration Mile

An ability to slog through testing ground could prove more important than pure speed if Goodwood receives the upper limit of a forecast for between 10-25 millimetres of rain on Saturday morning.

The track had already soaked up 10.1mm in the 24 hours prior to 8.15am on Friday, prompting clerk of the course Ed Arkell to change the official going description to good to soft, good in places from good to firm, good in places.

There must be a major concern about hot favourite Lead Artist’s ability to handle the likely conditions as joint-trainer John Gosden reported him to “not like the ground at Newmarket [officially good to soft] as it was too soft” on his penultimate start.

The Dubawi colt has since landed the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes over course and distance and this race looks the natural next step, weather permitting.

The Celebration Mile, which was won by such equine greats as Brigadier Gerard and Kris during its early days, doesn’t tend to attract that calibre of horse any more, and those who graduate from the top-class handicaps often hold every chance.

Likeable five-year-old Sonny Liston could prove a classic example. Beaten a head off a mark of 111 in the Royal Hunt Cup in June, his versatility is an asset which may enable him to clinch a first Group success.

Proven on a soft surface, Sonny Liston drops in grade after finishing last of five behind Notable Speech in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes over course and distance last month.

Poker Face, Royal Dress and Ice Max also both possess winning form with significant give in the ground.

Although top rated on official figures, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Poker Face has plenty to prove after being pulled up by James Doyle behind Charyn in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out.

Conversely, Royal Dress, a course-and-distance winner on soft ground, has a bit to find on official ratings, but is certainly going the right way and should give Billy Loughnane an excellent ride.

Ice Max, who won on heavy ground at Bath in April, faces the biggest test of his career, but is a progressive three-year-old who shouldn’t look out of place in this company.

He was due to tackle Lead Artist at Goodwood earlier this month, but was pulled out on account of the good to firm ground.

Beckett eyes breakthrough Group success with Sonny Liston

This could prove an ultra-shrewd piece of placing by Sonny Liston’s trainer Ralph Beckett, with the prospect of soft or even heavy ground likely to compromise the chance of favourite Lead Artist, who was quoted at odds-on by most bookmakers on Thursday evening.

The Celebration Mile is traditionally a Group 2 which attracts a small field and, unless Lead Artist, who boasts an entry in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, does handle the likely testing underfoot conditions, it looks eminently winnable.

Sonny Liston, generally quoted as 3-1 second-favourite, invariably runs his race and produced a career-best three starts ago at Royal Ascot. A reproduction of that performance could be good enough.

Beckett said: “He likes Goodwood and isn’t ground dependent. This could set up well for him.”

What they say

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Poker Face

He was disappointing last time at Ascot and James [Doyle] pulled him up. A lot of our horses at that time weren’t right, and he came back the next day with a bad blood picture. We’ve given him a summer break and, on his best form, he would have a good chance. A lot of rain is due at Goodwood on Saturday morning. He shouldn’t mind testing ground; he’s won on it before. It’s a good, small and select field, with a very competitive feel to it.

James Tate, trainer of Royal Dress

She likes Goodwood - she’s a course-and-distance winner there. A mile is probably the minimum trip for her nowadays, but plenty of rain is forecast beforehand which will help. The ground is likely to be softer than when she won the Group 3 at the Curragh last time. Fingers crossed.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Lead Artist

He won the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes over course and distance last time when the fast ground enabled him to use his turn of foot. This looks the logical next step; however, there is some rain forecast in the run-up to the race so we'll see what materialises.

Read our Saturday previews

1.50 York: Can anything stop Nassau second See The Fire? Analysis and quotes for Group 3 Strensall Stakes

2.25 York: Could there be another star lurking among the runners in the three-year-old version of the Ebor?

3.00 York: Kinross 'in a good place' for historic treble bid - but Audience looks likely to prove major stumbling block

3.35 York: Can Queenstown round off memorable York week for Aidan O'Brien? - previews and quotes for ultra competitive Ebor

Curragh: Red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.