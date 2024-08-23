Could there be another star lurking among the runners in the three-year-old version of the Ebor?

The three-year-old version of the Ebor has thrown up some real stars in recent seasons with classy performers like Hamish, Coltrane and Middle Earth making up three of the last five winners. This year’s race looks like another red-hot running, so who will shine this season?

Reaching High is certainly bred to be a star as he is by the outstanding sire Sea The Stars and his dam is Estimate, who famously won the Gold Cup for the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2013

It has taken Reaching High time to find his form, but he is getting there now judging on his latest victory at Wolverhampton in the Racing League. He left his rivals for dead to win by seven and a half lengths that day and has been hit with an 11lb rise in the weights for the win.

That was his first start over this far and he is evidently bred to excel over a stamina test, so there could be more to come, while this will be only his second start in a tongue-strap and that also looks to have made a difference. His two best efforts have come since fitted with the aid.

Reaching High: up 11lb for Wolverhampton win Credit: Edward Whitaker

Reaching High was 18 lengths behind Spaceport when the pair met at Leicester in June and, while there is no doubt that Reaching High has improved since, the same is true of Spaceport.

There was a lot to like about the way that Spaceport ran away with a handicap on his first start over this trip at Sandown last month and he powered through the line. A 7lb rise in the weights puts him on the same mark as Reaching High (92) and it could lie between the pair.

Dramatic Star and Wild Waves both come here after slipping on the bend at Haydock last time and losing all chance. William Haggas trains Dramatic Star and has won two of the last four runnings, while Andrew Balding has also won two of the last four and runs Wild Waves.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Dramatic back from drama

Dramatic Star is one of four in the race who appeared in a similar handicap at Haydock last month in which he was one of the runners that slipped on the home turn, an incident which later led to the meeting being abandoned.

Trained by William Haggas, he had a progressive profile prior to that outing, having won his maiden at Hamilton on his third start. He has since worked nicely on the watered gallop in Newmarket.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Dramatic Star, said: “He slipped and nearly came down at Haydock which led to the meeting being called off a bit later. He could never get back in the race and Tom Marquand just let him come home in his own time so you can put a line through that."

The son of Sea The Stars was not stopping when previously winning over a mile and three furlongs at Hamilton. Robinson added: “I’ve no doubt he’ll get the trip and he looks to be a progressive type. He goes there with a great chance in a typically competitive race.“

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of The Equator

He's a nice horse who stays well and we wouldn't mind if any rain arrived as he would like an ease in the ground.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Going Remote and Mo Ghille Mar

They are both sound stayers who come into the race at the top of their games having won their last races. I'm expecting big runs from both in what looks a very competitive race.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Abdulla Al Mansoori, owner of Tabletalk

He shaped as if he would get this trip when second at Ascot last time but it’s not a certainty on pedigree. If he gets it he should have a great chance.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Spaceport

He made the running when winning at Sandown last time but he doesn’t have to, although he’s well drawn. He’s a tough individual who looks tailormade for a race like this.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Too Bossy For Us

He's improved for the step up in trip and the horse who beat him last time, Align The Stars, won at Glorious Goodwood next time. He's a lovely stayer in the making and he'll keep improving. Hopefully the rain will stay away for him.

Silvestre de Sousa, rider of Master Builder

He has a good draw and looks as though he could have a chance if they get some rain up there.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Sun God

He’s an interesting runner as he’s bred to get this sort of trip but he’s still a bit babyish. It’s a bit of an experiment but he has the ability to make an impact.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tryfan and Terrorise

Tryfan is a horse I really like. He probably should have won at Newcastle last time and goes to York in very good form. He has a nice, low weight. A mile and three-quarters will suit Terrorise. He’s also at the bottom of the weights, but wouldn’t want the ground too quick.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read our Saturday previews

1.50 York: Can anything stop Nassau second See The Fire? Analysis and quotes for Group 3 Strensall Stakes

2.40 Goodwood: 'This could set up well for Sonny Liston' - analysis and quotes for Group 2 Celebration Mile

3.00 York: Kinross 'in a good place' for historic treble bid - but Audience looks likely to prove major stumbling block

3.35 York: Can Queenstown round off memorable York week for Aidan O'Brien? - previews and quotes for ultra competitive Ebor

Curragh: Red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.