Red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

This is traditionally the Saturday where the shiniest juvenile jewels from Ballydoyle come out to play and seek to showcase their credentials for next year's Classics.

There are two Group 2s on the Curragh card and Aidan O'Brien 29 victories to his name between the two heats. Yes, 29.

The Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes (3.30 ) has been won by O'Brien on 16 occasions and one more win will elevate him past his namesake Vincent.

Among those sweet 16 are Giant's Causeway (1999), Hawk Wing (2001), Gleneagles (2014), Churchill (2016) and Anthony Van Dyck (2018), while Henry Longfellow quickened clear to score impressively in the race last year.

This time around he is responsible for half of the field as the unbeaten Henri Matisse is joined by impressive Galway maiden winner Rock Of Cashel .

O'Brien said of the pair: "We've had the Futurity in mind for Henri Matisse ever since he won the Railway. He's done everything we have asked of him and we think he's improving all the time. We think the step up to seven will suit. He's very nice.

Henri Matisse: winner of the Railway Stakes last time Credit: Patrick McCann

"We were delighted with Rock Of Cashel at Galway. It looked a hot enough maiden and he won it well. He learned a lot that day, too."

The biggest danger to a 17th Ballydoyle success would appear to come from Jessica Harrington, who is represented by Hotazhell . He won the Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown in emphatic fashion on his most recent start.

Harrington said: "He's a progressive young horse who keeps on improving with every run and we hope there is more to come. He's got a great attitude and finds plenty."

The Moone-based trainer won back-to-back runnings of the Futurity in 2010 and 2011 with Pathfork and Dragon Pulse, both of whom were ridden to victory by Racing TV pundit, Fran Berry.

The Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes (4.05 ) is a Group 2 that O'Brien has won 13 times, most recently with Meditate in 2022 but also with fabulous fillies like Lillie Langtry (2009), Maybe (2011) and Magical (2017), and it would be one of the shocks of the season if Bedtime Story did not become winner number 14.

The runaway winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot is already rated 112 and just 5-2 with Paddy Power for next year's 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. She has looked every inch a star on all three starts.

O'Brien said of the unbeaten daughter of Frankel: "She's good and we've been very happy with everything she has done since Leopardstown. It was the plan to come here afterwards and it looks like a nice fit for her."

Bubbling and Exactly also represent O'Brien, while the six-runner field is completed by the Jessica Harrington-trained Barnavara , Eastern Peace from the Chris Timmons yard and Senna's Girl , who hails from the Diego Dias stable.

