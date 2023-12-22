'The Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now' - which trainer has been eyeing up Haydock's feature?

The surfaces for Ascot and Haydock's final televised meetings before Christmas could hardly be further apart. We can safely assume the Tommy Whittle will take much more getting on bottomless terrain than the Berkshire track's equivalent staying contest, the Silver Cup.

It is no surprise those proven in a Haydock quagmire are prominent in the early betting. Enqarde landed the previous running in 2021 from a similar mark, while just over four lengths separated Famous Bridge , Credo and Eleanor Bob in the course-and-distance event on Betfair Chase day.

Given Famous Bridge and Credo arrived with the benefit of a recent run, Eleanor Bob's effort must go down as a fine one. She was leading them until the final fence before tiring on that first outing in 626 days.

However, Venetia Williams has an excellent record with runners after long breaks, so it is not guaranteed that Eleanor Bob will automatically improve again from that, for all she will be 8lb and 11lb better off with Famous Bridge and Credo when factoring in Lucy Turner’s 5lb claim. Turner's allowance was used to winning effect two weeks ago on Chambard in another major staying handicap chase, the Becher.

You would usually anticipate a greater volume of unexposed staying chasers in the Tommy Whittle (four of the previous eight winners were only six), but Bill Baxter is the youngest in the field along with fellow seven-year-old Famous Bridge.

It is interesting that Warren Greatrex unleashes Bill Baxter only three weeks after his respectable eighth in the Coral Gold Cup as he is 3lb better off on his second run following wind surgery on ground he will prefer. Staying chases were always thought to be Bill Baxter’s long-term home and this is patently an easier one than the Coral Gold Cup.

'He should be very well handicapped'

The Tommy Whittle may be a gruelling winter handicap but for Ben Clarke it has been a light on the horizon for some time with stable ace Dr Kananga .

Ben Clarke: "He'll love the ground" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Dorset trainer has been plotting a shot at Haydock's pre-Christmas pot since the summer with the mud-loving nine-year-old, who returns to the track for the first time since finishing midfield in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival.

Clarke believes wind surgery could be the making of Dr Kananga, who is now 12lb lower than when an 8-1 fancy but ultimately finishing down the field in the Becher two years ago.

"He struggled really bad with his wind, which we found out when we scoped him at the end of last season. He's had a wind op and the Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now," the trainer said.

"He should be very well handicapped and he's been trained for this race for a good few months. He'll love the ground and there's no excuses at our end."

Clarke spent years working as assistant to Anthony Honeyball, who is represented in the race by Credo. The eight-year-old was second to Famous Bridge, who opposes again, at the course last month.

Honeyball said: "She should have a very decent chance. She ran really well there last time, she just couldn't quite go with the winner early in the straight, but stayed on late and went close without looking like she'd ever get past. She seems to have a lot of stamina and should handle the ground."

What they say

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Bill Baxter

He ran well in the Coral Gold Cup on ground which was too lively for him; he's a much better horse on softer ground. He went through the race nicely and finished well on his first try over the longer trip. He seems in good form and conditions should suit.

Bill Baxter (right): "A much better horse on softer ground" Credit: John Grossick

Nicky Richards, trainer of Famous Bridge

He's in great form and should run a good race. He won well there last time but he's got 6lb more on his back this time. Hopefully, there's more to come from him.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Eleanor Bob

She ran well at the course a few weeks ago. It's a high-class race for her, which is why she's at the bottom of the weights, but hopefully she'll be competitive again. Her full sister Pink Legend won at Newbury the other day.

