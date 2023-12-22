Can old rivals Paisley Park or Champ prevail or will staying baton go to a younger rival in Long Walk Hurdle?

Although there is plenty of young blood in opposition, Emma Lavelle and Nicky Henderson can approach the Howden Long Walk Hurdle safe in the knowledge they will be hitting the race on the right stride with veteran stayers Paisley Park and Champ, given the former usually takes a race to get to his peak, while his old sparring partner tends to reserve his best for when he is fresh.

Paisley Park came within a head of defying an absence and a 6lb penalty when pushing Dashel Drasher all the way in the Long Distance Hurdle.

"He's been great since Newbury," said Lavelle. "He just does the same thing, does his work and seems very chirpy. I look at the race and see some younger legs appearing – and that's always a worry – but he seems to still be hungry for the whole gig and he looks great."

While the official going on Friday was good to soft, good in places, Lavelle hopes the evidence from racing on day one of the meeting is that there will still be a premium on Paisley Park's deep reserves of stamina.

"It was quite hard work for them at Ascot today," said Lavelle. "They went a good gallop but it took a bit of work to finish. Hopefully, with the track the way it is, they won't run him off his pegs.

"And don't forget Dashel Drasher, who is such a likeable horse. I'd love to see the old guard still battling it out, but it's a competitive race, so who knows?"

Champ got the better of Paisley Park on his debut last season but could manage only third when they reopposed in the re-arranged Long Walk at Kempton, a lesson his trainer hopes he has put to good use.

Henderson said: "Champ is fine and this has always been the plan. We have an idea that he's a better horse fresh, and he's won first time out nearly every year.

"He did last year at Newbury and so we ditched that this year and came straight into here on purpose. He's in good form, so let's have round 52 with Paisley Park!"

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Botox Has and Goshen

I was very pleased with Botox Has at Wetherby. He won nicely. He has always tended to run his best race first time out, but hopefully I've done the right thing to get him in top shape for Ascot. If he reproduces that first run he will have every chance. Goshen is Goshen. What can I say? It all depends how the race turns out. I do think the step up in trip will suit him.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Crambo

Johnny Burke has schooled him and worked him and he's very happy with him. The trip will be fine and my chief worry would be that he's running against the Champs and the Paisley Parks and the Dashel Drashers of this world. We're excited about running, but these are seasoned campaigners and they've been doing it a long time. They're not going to give up their crowns without a fight.

Dashel Drasher leads home Paisley Park (left) and Flight Deck at Newbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Dashel Drasher

Normally, we like to leave him a month between races. It's partly because of the way the calendar has worked out because I'd like to run him at the end of January or the beginning of February. So we were keen to run if we could because otherwise he'd be off a long time. If I had any doubts I wouldn't be running him, but he actually came out of Newbury very well. He’s full of beans and his work-rider is very happy with him. I’m happy that we’ve got him as well as we can. The only thing is the ground is drying out a bit and I wouldn’t want it to go too quick.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Gowel Road

I was very happy with him at Haydock. He'll improve for the run and I'd have thought this will be his trip now. What I don't understand is that Crambo is second favourite and he only beat us by two lengths, and ours had been off for ages.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Red Risk and Blueking D'Oroux

Red Risk ran well at Wetherby on very soft ground. It's a big step up in class and he has it all to do. Blueking D'Oroux is a progressive young horse who won over two miles at Cheltenham and then 2m3f at Ascot. It's tough for a four-year-old to win this race, but if you don't shoot, you don't win. I've always thought he's a stayer.

Dan Skelton, trainer of West Balboa

She's obviously got a big chance and she had a nice first run of the season in very bad ground. She's had plenty of time to get over that and she gets 7lb for being a mare; it's a very good and competitive race. I'm looking forward to her taking a step up and seeing where we stand.

Read more of Saturday's previews. . .

'The Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now' - which trainer has been eyeing up Haydock's feature?

'We need to see a bit of form on the track' - can Grade 1 winner Shan Blue reignite his career for Dan Skelton?

It's hard to ignore the Blueking D'Oroux form of Bois Guillbert - analysis and quotes for Haydock handicap hurdle

Blackjack Magic 'has a strong chance' - analysis and quotes for an ultra-competitive handicap chase

'I'd have been surprised if Nico hadn't stuck with him' - can anyone stop Iberico Lord in £150,000 handicap hurdle?

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.