'We need to see a bit of form on the track' - can Grade 1 winner Shan Blue reignite his career for Dan Skelton?

Dan Skelton has no doubts about Shan Blue’s ability and is confident he can bring his home form to the track.

The Grade 1 winner has failed to complete in two starts this season, being pulled up at Cheltenham and Chepstow, but the trainer has been impressed with his work in the build-up to this seven-runner contest.

“He’s doing well,” said Skelton, who won this race in 2020 with Bennys King. “He’s been a bit underwhelming this season but it was pretty tacky ground at Chepstow.”

Shan Blue’s last victory came in Grade 1 company in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton nearly three years ago, although he was also unlucky when a faller in the Charlie Hall Chase in 2021.

The trainer does, however, expect an improved performance from the son of Shantou as he drops in trip and wears cheekpieces for the first time.

Skelton added: "We need to see a bit of form on the track because at home he seems grand, but he's obviously not completed this season yet, so we need to see that under his belt before we think of what to do with him.

"If I wasn't seeing anything at home then I'd have doubts, but he's in good form and we have to have a clear round."

Among Shan Blue’s six rivals is the Joe Tizzard-trained Triple Trade , who was last seen finishing third at the track last month. The seven-year-old ended last season in fine form and has recorded three wins from his previous five starts.

Paul Nicholls, who won this race in 2015, saddles Cap Du Mathan , while the field is completed by Black Gerry , Harper’s Brook , Eden Du Houx and El Barra .

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Black Gerry

He would appreciate the ground a bit softer, but it doesn't look like we're going to get much rain. He's not particularly well handicapped either and I fear he might find it tough.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Harper's Brook

He's been nothing but a frustration now and I'm bored of saying how much ability he's got. We put cheekpieces on him at the Cheltenham Festival and it went like stink, but we've put them back on and we'll be nice and positive. We tried dropping him in the Paddy Power Gold Cup but it didn't work, but we're hopefully looking forward to seeing him run well.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Cap Du Mathan

He ran very well in a good chase at this track last month. Good ground and the step back up in trip will suit him.

David Pipe, trainer of Eden Du Houx

The trip and track will suit, but he would appreciate softer ground over this distance.

Read more of Saturday's previews:

Can old rivals Paisley Park or Champ prevail or will staying baton go to a younger rival in Long Walk Hurdle?

It's hard to ignore the Blueking D'Oroux form of Bois Guillbert - analysis and quotes for Haydock handicap hurdle

Blackjack Magic 'has a strong chance' - analysis and quotes for an ultra-competitive handicap chase

'I'd have been surprised if Nico hadn't stuck with him' - can anyone stop Iberico Lord in £150,000 handicap hurdle?

'The Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now' - which trainer has been eyeing up Haydock's feature?

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.