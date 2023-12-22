It's hard to ignore the Blueking D'Oroux form of Bois Guillbert - analysis and quotes for Haydock handicap hurdle

The form of lightly raced four-year-old Bois Guillbert’ s Cheltenham third in October has worked out well.

Blueking D’Oroux, winner of that conditions hurdle, had the likes of now officially 149-rated Goshen, Strong Leader (147), Sceau Royal (145) and Theatre Glory (141) behind him when following up in the Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls’ youngster is now rated 148 and contests the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot 20 minutes after this race is due to be run.

The Cheltenham runner-up, Jilaijone, went on to finish a solid Ascot third to Gin Coco, so the 121-rated Bois Guillbert, winner of three of his five starts over hurdles, must hold excellent claims for Lucinda Russell if effective on Haydock’s notoriously deep winter surface.

Jagwar , rerouted from a 0-120 Ascot handicap hurdle on Friday in search of softer ground, chased home the Nicholls-trained Inthewaterside at Aintree on his first start for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Inthewaterside hardly advertised the form when a well-beaten 8-11 Ascot favourite behind Doddiethegreat subsequently, but the vibes remain that an opening mark of 119 for Jagwar may not be harsh.

Bubble Dubi was barely out of cruise control when landing a significant gamble at the main expense of Word Has It at Stratford in March. Word Has It opposes on 4lb better terms, and it’s possible to argue that Bubble Dubi may not have progressed as much as looked likely in the spring.

Donald McCain: trainer of Word Has It, proven on heavy ground Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Donald McCain-trained nine-year-old has winning form on heavy ground and might be able to turn the tables on last-time-out Huntingdon third Bubble Dubi, who is unproven on such a testing surface.

Risk D’Argent also merits close scrutiny from his position at the foot of the weights, rarely a negative when the ground is soft or heavy.

The grey acts well with considerable ease underfoot, and took the scalp of the now 136-rated Anyharminasking in a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter two years ago.

Off a rating of 111, it’s reasonable to expect Risk D’Argent will be highly competitive with conditions in his favour. He finished behind third-placed Bubble Dubi when seventh at Haydock in April, but renews rivalry on 1lb better terms.

What they say

James Moffatt, trainer of Bingoo

He’s run well fresh before and has been training well. Admittedly, we weren’t expecting top weight, but he’s a powerful horse and should cope. He’ll handle the heavy ground very well and remains unexposed. We were considering a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Aintree with him, but decided to go to Haydock. I think he will step up in trip in due course.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Jagwar

He is going down in trip, so the testing ground will be to his advantage. He has come on for his first run and should be sharper this time.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Bubble Dubi

If he goes in the heavy ground I would be hopeful of a good run. Things didn’t work out for him over fences earlier in the season, but when he gets everything together I think he’ll be a nice horse.

Alastair Ralph, trainer of Risk D’Argent

He will enjoy the ground and it looks a nice option for him. He ran really well on his Warwick reappearance, and has improved for that run. I think he goes there with a fighting chance. He is not badly handicapped on his novice hurdle form and just lost his way a bit over fences. I am very pleased with where he is now he’s back hurdling.

