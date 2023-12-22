Blackjack Magic 'has a strong chance' - analysis and quotes for an ultra-competitive handicap chase

Anthony Honeyball, who won this £100,000 prize with big-priced Regal Encore in 2016 and 2019, has a leading chance this time with likely favourite Blackjack Magic .

The progressive eight-year-old showed class and tenacity to beat Threeunderthrufive by three lengths in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton last month on similar ground to what he is likely to encounter here.

Honeyball said Blackjack Magic would improve for his reappearance run and if that is the case, he could have enough in the tank to overcome a 7lb rise.

Winner of three of his five starts over fences, he still looks relatively unexposed at this sort of trip.

The two raiders from Ireland, Yeah Man and Hascoeur Clermont , need to be treated with the utmost respect. Yeah Man was staying on strongly, and looking likely to throw down a huge challenge to the winner Victtorino , when falling at the final fence of the Sodexo Gold Cup over course and distance on his latest start.

He is 2lb better off with the Venetia Williams-trained topweight and it’s not difficult to see why many punters expect him to gain compensation.

It would be foolish to underestimate the five-year-old Victtorino, though, who comes from a stable which can do little wrong at present, and surely has more to give at this level. The way in which he moved into the lead in the Sodexo suggests a 4lb rise is eminently workable. Drying ground is the concern.

Hascoeur Clermont, fluent winner of a 3m1f amateur riders’ handicap chase at Cheltenham last month, is also going the right way. This is tougher, but it would be no surprise if he rose to the challenge.

Git Maker appears to have plenty to find on the bare form, but brings a highly progressive profile into the race. He stepped up considerably on his comfortable Catterick defeat of Conquredalofeurope – form which wouldn’t be anywhere near the level needed to land this race – when beating Super Survivor, ante-post favourite for Wednesday’s Coral Welsh Grand National, at Lingfield.

Even more will be required at this level, but he has won six races from nine starts under rules, remains firmly on an upward curve, and is a likeable stayer.

Flash Collonges , sent off 17-2 for the Scottish National on his latest start, comes into the equation with the ground likely to be good or good to soft.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Pauling upbeat about outsider Bangers And Cash

Ben Pauling is not fazed by odds of 33-1 against Bangers And Cash , seemingly the forgotten horse of a deep race after two defeats this season.

“He was the most consistent horse we had last season,” Pauling said. “We wanted to give him a prep run before the handicap chase at Cheltenham last time, so we ran him in a Pertemps and he ran really well but just needed it.

“Last time out he never really travelled and it was a strange one, but he’s in particularly good form at home and if he turned up to this on the back of his best form, then he’d be a much shorter price than he is. He’s in a great place and I hope we can get his season back on track.”

What they say

Venetia Williams, trainer of Victtorino

He ran really well at the track last time. I’m slightly surprised to see him, as a five-year-old, heading the weights for this race, but he’s a big horse. Hopefully, he’ll run another good race. The ground will be getting towards good, which is less what we want, though.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Blackjack Magic

He’s got a strong chance. He’s in good order and he’s nice and fresh going into the race having had a break since his Badger Beer win. It wasn’t that soft at Wincanton but ideally we’d like them to catch a few showers. He’ll run whatever, but to have a real favourite’s chance I’d want the ground to be riding soft.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Flegmatik

He’s a regular in these chases and he’s picking up prize-money in them all, so hopefully one drops his way.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Switch Hitter and Flash Collonges

Switch Hitter ran very well last time and has come on for the run. He has an outside chance. Flash Collonges is fit, well and fresh. He could run well.

Gary Moore, trainer of Larry

He’s in great form and always runs well at Ascot. I know he’s not getting any younger, but I'm still hopeful of a big run.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Git Maker

He’s done very little wrong and has worked his way up the ranks by winning six of his nine starts. He has come on for his Lingfield win. It’s a competitive race – as it should be for £100,000 – but he deserves his place in the line-up. He should be fine on the ground.

David Pipe, trainer of Make Me A Believer

He won nicely at Exeter. This is a tougher race, but he has a good weight and goes there in good form. He’s a nice horse. There’s more to come from him.

Reporting by Richard Birch

