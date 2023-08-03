Teed Up out to do the Princess Zoe double as Emmet Mullins bids for more big-race glory at Galway

Just in case your head is not frazzled enough let's kick off with a quiz on the Guinness Handicap, the Friday feature Galway.

Can you name the ultimate Cheltenham bridesmaid who won back-to-back runnings in 1998 and 1999? Which future Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey who steered Clondaw Warrior to success for Willie Mullins in 2015 at the tender age of 16? And, finally, which subsequent Group 1 winner was successful in 2020?

I'll put you out of your misery – Theatreworld, Jack Kennedy and Princess Zoe were your correct answers. If you got them all right, you are a proper Ballybrit nut. Very well done.

The Guinness Handicap may not quite have the prestige of the Plate or the Hurdle, but it is worth €110,000 in prize-money nonetheless and, as you can see it has a habit of producing plenty of intriguing storylines.

Teed Up is attempting to do the same double Princess Zoe completed three years ago. She took the Connacht Hotel Handicap on day one and returned four days later to land another lucrative pot and you would not bet against history repeating itself here.

The super shrewd Emmet Mullins seems to have inherited all the family genes and knows exactly what needs to be done to have one cherry ripe for the big day. He has already provided 7lb claimer Ray Barron with the biggest win of his career and he could provide another one with the same claim to fame. This time it is talented teenager Sean D Bowen who has got the nod.

Stall 16 might put you off, but the first two home in the Monday night feature had double-digit draws and Princess Zoe won this after coming out of stall 14 so all is not lost if you fancy the favourite.

It is seriously competitive, though, and the presence of topweight Jackfinbar adds to the intrigue. The former Harry Dunlop-trained gelding was having his first start for Willie Mullins when third to Espionage in a Listed race at Roscommon last month. That was his first public appearance for a staggering 1,459 days. You don't keep a horse in training for four years without good reason. Mullins obviously knows something.

Dawn Rising: Queen Alexandra Stakes winner heads the weights for Friday's feature Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He knows what it takes to win the Friday feature too, given he has supplied the winner four times since 2015. The winners of the last three Queen Alexandras at Royal Ascot line up in the Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Race (8.10) with this year's winner Dawn Rising taking on 2021 and 2022 scorer Stratum.

As has been the case all week, it is a mixed card at Galway and we kick off with the devilishly difficult Guinness Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle (5.00), in which cases could be made for just about all of the 20 runners. There were a few whispers going around a pub on Eyre Square the other night about War Correspondent. Don't say you weren't told.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore teamed up to take the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap (6.00) with Gabbys Cross last year and they could repeat the feat with Percy Warner, who looks nicely treated.

Here's hoping day five at Galway treats you nicely too. We're coming out of the dip now and just have the long, punishing uphill climb to the line left. Will you make it?

