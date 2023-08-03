'He's been aimed at this and it's not a second thought' - can rare British raider claim victory in Galway Blazers?

Ben Pauling is not beating around the bush. Your Darling is a rare British representative in the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase (6.00) , the traditional consolation race for those who didn't get into the Plate, and his trainer has openly admitted it has been the plan for ages.

With a winner's cheque for €47,200, it is not hard to see why Pauling has his eyes on this prize for the eight-year-old who has won on the back of breaks of 179 days, 159 days and 231 days. He goes particularly well fresh and the fact he is arriving here after 188 days off only adds to his claims.

A bullish Pauling said: "He's been aimed at this and it's not a second thought. He's a very good horse first time out and we've got him as ready as much as we possibly can. He's in very good order with himself.

"It's fun taking horses over to Ireland, but we really want to do it now with a horse who can be competitive as now we are out of the EU, there is a lot of paperwork and costs. We want to go over there and make it worthwhile and if he can replicate his Ascot form, he should be thereabouts."

Gordon Elliott has already plundered the Plate this week and runs three in his attempt to claim the consolation race as well.

Elliott said of his team: "Jack [Kennedy] is on Quantum Realm , who has a nice weight and should enjoy the test of a race like this. Arctic Ambition is consistent and keeps improving. You'd like to think he has every chance of being in the shake-up, while Ballykeel is another consistent performer who will relish a race like this and could go very well."

Shecouldbeanything: chasing a hat-trick Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The opening Guinness Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle (5.00) is red hot and nothing arrives into the race in better form than Elliott's Shecouldbeanything , who is chasing a hat-trick.

Elliott said: "She's a very smart mare who is progressing all the time and we thought this was a nice prize to aim for after she won at Punchestown and Killarney."

The winners of the last three runnings of the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot rock up for the Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Race (8.10) , which has been won by some very smart sorts over the years including Unaccompanied (2013), Forgotten Rules (2014) and Wicklow Brave (2018).

This year's gutsy Queen Alexandra winner Dawn Rising seems to stay forever and will be hard to pass under Declan McDonogh. He is four years younger than dual Royal Ascot winner Stratum and that could prove the difference.

Willie Mullins will fancy his chances of landing the Guinness Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (7.10) as he runs impressive Limerick bumper winner Ivana as well as Vadsa Queen , who won a Tramore bumper last time.

