'She looked a classy filly and her jockey really liked her' - key quotes and analysis for the Chesham

The Chesham is probably the season’s most interesting race so far from a breeding perspective. Five of the field are represented by first-season sires and this is a great opportunity for stallions like Elarqam (Metro Dubai ), Ghaiyyath (Hot Like Me ), Shaman (Brian and Shocker ) and Sottsass (Defence Missile ) to make an immediate impact on the biggest stage.

Only 18 runners sired by these four household names have made the track this term, a figure about in line with what you would expect for the time of year. The first segment of the season is where the precocious make hay and these stallions were still operating at a high level as four-year-olds.

The Chesham is a race for slower-developing middle-distance types and the big players in the paddocks are well stocked. Horses sired by Frankel (Age Of Gold and Bedtime Story ), New Bay (Pentle Bay ) and Australia (Expensive Rose ) occupy prominent positions in the betting. With Aidan O’Brien’s strong Chesham record in mind, there is little surprise to see bookmakers most wary of Bedtime Story.

O’Brien and Ryan Moore have mopped up four of the last eight runnings and all of those winners were sent off favourite without a stablemate in the picture. Bedtime Story is O’Brien’s only runner and that looks significant for this standard-setting Leopardstown maiden winner, who outfoxed a better-fancied opponent from Ballydoyle that day.

It is still unwise to pin all your hopes to O’Brien's runners in juvenile races. The market never misses them and Pentle Bay catches the eye for George Boughey. The Chesham was earmarked for this New Bay colt before he even made his debut. In line with his pedigree (Galileo on the dam’s side), he won in the manner of a strong juvenile stayer when dealing with more experienced rivals over 6f at Leicester.

Bay watch

George Boughey believes he has a fighting chance with Pentle Bay, who will be representing new owners for the first time at Ascot.

The Leicester winner switched hands for a cool £400,000 at the Goffs London sale on Monday.

George Boughey: trainer of big-money buy Pentle Bay Credit: Edward Whitaker

Boughey said of the €55,000 breeze-up purchase: "Pentle Bay has got a lot in his favour. He pleased me when winning on his debut at Leicester when he was green. Not many New Bay's get and go over six furlongs this early in the season. He's drawn close to the Godolphin horse [Age Of Gold], who was impressive on debut, and comes here with a live each-way chance."

Pentle Bay will carry the colours of Teme Valley, who now own the colt together with Australian trainer Ciaron Maher.

Boughey added: “He was bought at the London Sale on Monday night and whatever happens, he’ll end up in Australia at some point.”

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Age Of Gold

We were very pleased with him at Yarmouth and feel stepping up to seven furlongs will suit. He only has the one run under his belt, but has come on for his debut and should be a player.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Defence Missile

He ran a lovely race over a trip that wasn't far enough at Newbury. I really like him and think he should run a good race.

David Egan, rider of Duke Of Monroth

I’ve ridden him at home and he’s a nice horse, but it’s first time out so he’ll improve from it. We had another first-timer run well in the Coventry Stakes, so this is a similar scenario.

Mike Prince, spokesman for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Lazy Griff

He made his debut when second at Doncaster only last Sunday, but Charlie Johnston said he came out of it so well he’s happy to roll the dice.

Karl Burke, trainer of Motawahij

He's a lovely horse and I'm very happy with the way he's working. He was beaten by a decent horse at Hamilton and the plan was always to step him up in trip. I hope he can be very competitive.

Karl Burke: runs Motawahij in the Chesham Credit: Edward Whitaker

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Bedtime Story

We're happy with her. She looked a classy filly at Leopardstown and Wayne [Lordan] really liked her that day. She's done well since and hopefully there is more to come.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Jaber Abdulla, owner of Expensive Rose

She won well at Carlisle when she was suited by the stiff seven furlongs and she should run well in what looks a very hot race.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Hot Like Me

She's a promising filly and if she takes the preliminaries well, she should give a good account. It's a competitive race but I don't expect her to be disgraced.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Abdulla Al Mansoori, owner of Jewel Of London

She’s run two nice races in defeat over six furlongs and hopefully this extra furlong will suit her better, although it looks a warm race.

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Miss El Fundi

She ran a promising first race at Kempton and we wouldn't be running her if we thought she would be disgraced. She's running for owner breeders and if she could get some black type that would be marvellous.

Reporting by David Milnes

