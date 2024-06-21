'He's always shown us plenty of pace' - can River Tiber reverse Irish 2,000 Guineas form with Haatem in Jersey Stakes?

The Jersey Stakes is perhaps a bit like the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Some may argue it dilutes the depth of the Commonwealth Cup and St James’s Palace in a similar way the Ryanair takes something from both the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup.

This year’s Jersey is particularly favourable if you are Aidan O’Brien or Richard Hannon. The pair were responsible for Tuesday’s St James’s Palace one-two Rosallion and Henry Longfellow, colts who are considered the captains of their trainers’ respective three-year-old teams this week. The Jersey provides a cracking opportunity for their second-choice strikers to get among the goals.

The O’Brien-trained River Tiber and Hannon’s hope Haatem followed home the brilliant Rosallion in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. There is nothing of Rosallion’s calibre here, and a testing 7f at Ascot can be considered akin to an easy mile at somewhere like Goodwood. Neither of these come across as the type of strong-staying sprinters or dubious milers you often find in 7f races. This is good placing by O’Brien and Hannon.

It is rational to think River Tiber will reverse Curragh form with Haatem off 3lb better terms. He won a Coventry Stakes at this track and was meeting a race-fit opponent last time. The pair are drawn away from each other, and it will be interesting to see if the field splits into two groups. That’s what happened in 2021 the last time a similarly sized line-up was assembled.

There is pace for River Tiber (stall seven) to chase among the low-drawn runners. Night Raider (one), Son (two) and Take Me To Church (six) are likely types to go forward. On Haatem’s (15) side, there appear to be fewer candidates.

Of some interest at the early prices is the unexposed Task Force (eight) for Ralph Beckett, whose horses were still finding their stride when he pulled too hard in the 2,000 Guineas. Dropping back to 7f is the logical move for last season's Middle Park runner-up.

Confidence high in Haatem camp

Haatem was the highest profile purchase in the pre-Royal Ascot spending spree by Qatari team Wathnan Racing and he brings English and Irish Classic form to the table in what is one of the strongest renewals of the 7f Jersey for many years.

By all accounts, the new owners paid well into seven figures for the son of Phoenix Of Spain who runs here having bypassed another clash with stablemate Rosallion in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

Hannon said: “Obviously Haatem’s Classic form is very strong and, after being purchased by Wathnan Racing, it was an easy decision to run in this rather than take on Rosallion again in the St James’s Palace. I’m not concerned about the drop back in trip, because James Doyle will make plenty of use of him, and he has a favourite’s chance. If he isn't favourite, he should be!”

What they say

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Boiling Point

He’s in great form and this has been the plan since he won at the Guineas meeting. Seven furlongs on fast ground plays to his strengths and he should give a good account in a very competitive race.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Eben Shaddad

He was a bit unlucky along with a few others in the French Guineas last time but we feel that dropping back to seven furlongs will play to his strengths. He’s pleased at home since and enjoys top of the ground.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of El Bodon

On the form of his second in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury he would have a great chance and we probably backed him up a bit quick here last time. He’s been freshened up into this.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Indian Run

He's had a wind operation since he last ran and he's been working really well since.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Mountain Bear , River Tiber and Pearls And Rubies

You couldn't say River Tiber didn't stay a mile at the Curragh and he ran a lovely race, but he's always shown us he has plenty of pace and we just felt the Jersey was an easier option than the St James's Palace. Mountain Bear is a nice colt who will come on from his reappearance in the Irish Guineas. He's done well since. Pearls And Rubies was having her first start back in the Irish Guineas and we think she's come forward for it.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Haatem and Native American

We cheered Rosallion home on Tuesday as if we owned him because that was a massive form boost for Haatem, who was only beaten a head by him and was battling at the line. He has to carry a penalty in one of the hottest Jerseys for a very long time and he's coming back a furlong but it's a stiff seven. We were trying to make Native American a mile-and-a-quarter horse, which was completely the wrong thing to do. We went back to seven furlongs at Epsom and he ran a seriously good race, beaten a short head and coming nine lengths clear of the rest. He's tough and talented but he'll have his work cut out in a race that is a Group 1 in all but name.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Never So Brave

It looks to be the strongest renewal of the Jersey for many years but he’s been working well.

Karl Burke, trainer of Night Raider

He was disappointing in the 2,000 Guineas and it was always the plan to come back for the Jersey. I always thought he'd stay the mile but it didn't look like that at Newmarket and he's always shown a lot of speed at home. The draw is a big disadvantage as he's on the wing again and he probably needs a bit of cover.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Ziggy’s Dream

She was a Listed winner in Italy last time and it was either this or another Listed race next week but she deserves to have a crack at a Group 3.

