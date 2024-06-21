Can William Buick break new ground on Mill Stream or will Kinross make it third time lucky in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes?

William Buick teams up with an old friend in a bid to land one of the few top races that still eludes him.

The champion jockey has never won this Group 1 sprint, although he came agonisingly close two years ago on Godolphin's Creative Force, who was caught in the last strides by 33-1 stablemate Naval Crown.

His main employer has nothing in the field this year so he is free to ride for Jane Chapple-Hyam, who had him on board when Saffron Beach scored her only previous top-level successes in 2021 and 2022.

Buick and Mill Stream warmed up by getting the best of a bunch finish to win last month's Duke of York Stakes.

The jockey said: "He did well to win. It was a messy race and he should have won by further. Ascot's going to suit him and I think the sprint division is open at the moment. If you can mark up his Duke of York performance, he's in with a shout."

Mill Stream (white cap) came out on top narrowly at York last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Chapple-Hyam, who is convinced that Mill Stream is an improved horse at the age of four, said: "This has always been the plan since his win in the Duke Of York and he'll enjoy the quick ground.

"He's been in super form since then, including when William came in to work him on the Limekilns. He's in the same box as Black Caviar was in at home when she won the race, so hopefully it can prove a lucky box again."

Can Rossa do it on Kinross?

Frankie Dettori could not get the job done in two attempts on Kinross and now Rossa Ryan gets the chance to make it third time lucky.

Seventh place is the best this high-class sprinter has managed in two cracks at the 6f dash, run on the course and distance over which he won the Champions Sprint in 2022 and was beaten just a neck last year.

Those were just two of many smart performances the seven-year-old has put up during a career in which he has won eight Group races and earned £1.77million.

As it was last year, this will be Kinross' first race of the season, but trainer Ralph Beckett said: "He's in good form and he's ready to run."

Kinross: will bid to strike at the third attempt in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Ryan, who won Thursday's King George V Stakes on Going The Distance in the same Marc Chan colours, landed the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood the only time he has ridden Kinross in a race previously.

Beckett added: "He ran a bit fresh and saw a bit too much daylight when he was seventh a year ago, so we'll be holding on to him longer and riding him to finish.

"Hopefully he'll be competitive but it's a difficult one as it's really all about the second half of the year."

Going news

The ground was officially good to firm on Friday, although there was the possibility of showers overnight and on Saturday.

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Art Power

There is a bit of rain forecast; the more the better for him. We all know he's not as good on quicker ground, but he still runs good races. He's in great shape and loves the track.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

Everyone thinks I'm mad but I've put a pair of blinkers on him and I think he's got a chance to place. If the ground stays the same, I don't think everything's going to run but he wants it rattling firm. He's been unlucky this year and he has a shout.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Khaadem and Mitbaahy

Khaadem will love the ground. It will be the first time he's had his conditions since he won the race last year and he's definitely come on for his run at York. Mitbaahy is in good shape. I've been very happy with him since his win at the Curragh. A stiff six furlongs suits him well and the ground will be fine.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Shartash

He's done nothing but shorten in the odds since we bought him. He was a very good two-year-old who slightly lost his way at three but he went to Archie Watson, was gelded and has been impressive over seven furlongs twice this year. In both he was most impressive after six and a half, so the stiff six furlongs will be right up his alley.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Shouldvebeenaring

I was slightly disappointed with his run in Ireland but he was over on the far side and out of the race a little bit. He ran a very disappointing race at Newmarket on his second run, but he was back to his best at York. He's working very well.

Richard Hannon: runs Shouldvebeenaring in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of The Wizard Of Eye and Vadream

I hate The Wizard Of Eye's draw in stall 14 of 14 but if anyone can conjure up some Royal Ascot magic, Ryan Moore can. There is lots of pace, there could be gaps to duck into and get cover and I've always felt he's quick enough for six furlongs. It's a big step up in grade but conditions are ideal. Vadream hated the ground on Tuesday. We're taking the cheekpieces off and will ride her a bit more kindly this time. If any rain comes it will be to her advantage.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Washington Heights

He's in great form and likes top-of-the-ground. I think he's come on again from York, where I thought he was a little bit unlucky. He just got a bit lonely after making his move a shade early, so we'll hang on to him a bit on Saturday.

George Boughey, trainer of Believing

She ran a huge race to be fourth in the King Charles III Stakes on Tuesday. She was drawn away from the leaders, which wasn't ideal, but knuckled down well when she got a gap. I was really pleased she hit the line strongly and was as fresh as paint this morning. I'm happy to see her back at six furlongs and she seems to be drawn around the pace.

Karl Burke, trainer of Swingalong

I'm expecting a big run. She loves Ascot and has been placed in two Group 1 races there. She needed the run first time out at York and she looks in good order.

