'If he gets into a nice rhythm, he'll run a big race' - quotes and analysis for the Golden Gates Stakes

There is precedent for the Golden Gates winner ending up somewhere else. Two of the four since its inception moved to the US. One of the other two was later campaigned as a Triumph Hurdle horse.

It is a welcome addition to the Royal Ascot roster. On Saturday, 12 of the 16 three-year-olds guaranteed a run have raced fewer than six times and seven of those are handicap debutants. We are going to learn plenty.

Backing handicap debutants making their fourth start would have found you the winner of the first three runnings (SPs of 20-1, 13-2 and 5-2) before Burdett Road bucked that early trend in 2023, obliging on his fourth start in a handicap and ninth overall.

Dambuster and Miletus are the two thrice-raced handicap debutants this season. Racing Post Ratings suggest their opening marks are potentially harsh, however. Interestingly, the only handicap debutant among the seven to have recorded an RPR more than 2lb above their BHA mark is Approval .

He ran to an RPR of 97 when an impressive front-running winner at Windsor last time and has been allotted an opening rating of 90, earning the best Topspeed figure of any of the handicap debutants.

The major worry regarding Approval is the draw. He is in stall six, and the first three home in the four runnings of the Golden Gates were drawn 9, 17, 16, 13, 19, 15, 13, 5, 14, 16, 7, 9. On average, you needed to be in box 13 to finish in the first three.

Uncomplicated horses with winning know-how are worth their weight in gold, and two-time scorer Hand Of God (stall 17) is rightly popular in the betting. He landed the mile Esher Cup from the front last time despite shaping as if needing a longer trip.

The London Gold Cup was mooted as his next port of call, but the same connections had Thursday's unlucky Hampton Court runner-up King's Gambit for that. Redemption is a distinct possibility.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Cambridge and Old Faithful

Old Faithful seems to be coming along nicely and has won his last two. He dug deep to win at Navan the other day and we've been happy with him since. Cambridge ran well enough in the Dante and seems to have done well since.

Karl Burke, trainer of Arabic Legend

He works very well at home and I think he's got a lot of ability. He didn't stay the trip in the Derby Trial at Lingfield and he should be competitive.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Balmacara

We're going up quite wildly in trip and he ran really well over a very sharp seven furlongs at Epsom. If he gets into a nice rhythm, he'll run a big race.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nerano

We're hoping for a good run from him. He should enjoy the step up in trip and he will definitely enjoy the fast ground.

Joseph O'Brien: trainer of Nerano Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Primo Lara

He's a progressive type who's bidding for a hat-trick after wins at Chelmsford and York. He's well drawn for the round course and goes there with a decent shout in a competitive race.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Palace Green

He's in good heart and he got to the front at York then didn't stay so we're back at a mile and a quarter. Oisin [Murphy, jockey] thinks he'll be competitive. My only concern is the ground, I think he'll go on it but I'm not sure.

William Haggas, trainer of Approval

He won well at Windsor and loves fast ground. He's an improver and has got a chance.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Miletus

He's drawn a bit wide but will appreciate the step up to ten furlongs. I'm very happy with him.

Reporting by David Carr

