Seven punting pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the terrestrial action on ITV coming from Newcastle, Newmarket and the Curragh. Chester, Windsor, Doncaster and Lingfield also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will help your punting . . .

Karl Burke is 2-6 (33 per cent strike-rate) for a level-stakes profit of £14 in Listed/Group races at Newcastle in the last five seasons.

The Middleham-based trainer runs Spycatcher in the Group 3 JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes (12.55 ) at Newcastle on Saturday.

The five-year-old finished a close fourth in the Victoria Cup at Ascot in May after winning on his reappearance at Thirsk the previous month.

Spycatcher 12:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Ed Walker has a 100 per cent record (2-2) with his runners in three-year-old-plus handicaps at Newmarket this season for a level-stakes profit of £10.40. He runs Canoodled (3.00 ) and V Twelve (4.10 ).

Although this is a first start for Canoodled on the July course, the daughter of Mehmas has run five times on the Rowley Mile where she has two wins, a second, a third and a fourth.

V Twelve was a beaten favourite at Thirsk last time but is now 1lb below his last winning mark.

Nathan Crosse and Jessica Harrington are 5-11 (45 per cent strike-rate) when teaming up at the Curragh in the last five seasons for a level-stakes profit of £71.63. This season their record is 2-3 (67 per cent strike-rate) for a level-stakes profit of £20.63.

They combine with Neowise in the Ornella Underwriting Ltd Bloodstock & Equine Insurance Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden (5.10 ) over a mile.

Although the daughter of Recoletos was well beaten last time, Shane Foley said she never picked up in the straight and she is better judged on her second the time before.

Neowise 17:10 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Nathan Crosse Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Stella Barclay has a 67 per cent strike-rate (2-3) in three-year-old-plus handicaps at Chester in the last five seasons for a level-stakes profit of £26.

The Garstang-based trainer runs The Nu Form Way in the Ultimate Provence Handicap (2.32 ) over 1m4½f on Saturday.

The son of Le Havre has run three times over the course and distance, winning twice and finishing third once.

The Nu Form Way 14:32 Chester View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Stella Barclay

Owen Burrows is 3-5 for a 60 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Windsor in the last five years. His sole runner there on Saturday is Jimmy Frankham in the Darley Novice Stakes (3.20 ).

The son of Expert Eye made a belated three-year-old debut at Salisbury a couple of weeks ago after not appearing on the track as a juvenile.

On that occasion he finished a four-and-a-half-length second to Equatorial, who had shown smart form in his two previous starts, and he should improve for that experience.

Jimmy Frankham 15:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Owen Burrows

Top South African jockey Greg Cheyne is in flying form in the last two weeks with three winners from six rides (50 per cent strike-rate).

He partners Bugle Beads for his boss William Haggas in the Your First Destination Baggage Factory Lakewise Maiden Stakes (6.55 ).

A first-time hood is put on the daughter of Pivotal after she failed to beat a rival at Carlisle last time having been lit up following a bump early on.

Bugle Beads 18:55 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: G Cheyne Tnr: William Haggas

Ed Dunlop has sent out four winners from six runners in three-year-old handicaps at Lingfield this season for a strike-rate of 67 per cent and a healthy level-stakes profit of £20.75.

The Newmarket-based trainer runs Philos in the opening Download The At The Races App (5.30 ) at the track's evening card on Saturday.

The gelded son of Teofilo is chasing an all-weather hat-trick after wins over this evening's 1m4f trip at Wolverhampton and at this course last time.

Philos 17:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (5lb) Tnr: Ed Dunlop

