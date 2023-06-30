2023 Northumberland Plate tips: our experts share their 1-2-3s for the big race at Newcastle

The Northumberland Plate is the feature race on Saturday and our team of experts have predicted who they think will be the first three past the post in this year's running of the prestigious handicap . . .

2.05 Newcastle, Saturday: Northumberland Plate racecard and betting

Northumberland Plate 1-2-3s and big-race advice

1 Aztec Empire

2 Golden Rules

3 Post Impressionist

By Sam Hardy

Towards the bottom of the weights, the Andrew Balding-trained Aztec Empire is potentially well handicapped off a mark of 89.

He was sent off a short-priced favourite on his latest start on the all-weather at Kempton off a mark of 91 but I am willing to put a line through that run, as he was unsettled from the start and should be seen to better effect this time.

The lightly raced Golden Rules was an impressive winner on his latest start and is the main danger.

Aztec Empire 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

1 Calling The Wind

2 Golden Rules

3 Post Impressionist

By James Hill

The value lies with Calling The Wind.

James Hill believes that Calling The Wind is the value play in this year's race Credit: Mark Cranham

Second in the Ascot Stakes last Tuesday, I'm not worried about the quick turnaround as horses who've run well at the royal meeting have gone on to win here before.

He's a three-time winner on the all-weather and should not be 14-1. Golden Rules has been given plenty of time to recover from his return win at Kempton in March and can go well, while I expect Post Impressionist to stay. This is his first start of the season, but he's got the ability.

Calling The Wind 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Hughes

1 Adjuvant

2 Zoffee

3 Post Impressionist

By Maddy Playle

Of the progressive horses in this year's Northumberland Plate, Adjuvant is preferred.

Connections pose for photos after Adjuvant's win at Newmarket

The four-year-old ran respectably in decent staying handicaps last season and has resumed his progress this term with a second and a win at Newmarket.

The booking of Billy Loughnane strengthens his claims, although he will need to prove he can handle these conditions.

Last year's Vase winner Zoffee ran okay at Royal Ascot and is next best, while Post Impressionist also boasts the form to figure.

Adjuvant 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Michael Bell

1 Adjuvant

2 Rainbow Dreamer

3 Post Impressionist

By Stuart Redding

This looks really competitive but Adjuvant is one with serious each-way claims.

The Michael Bell-trained gelding produced a string of solid efforts in 2022 and has returned from a winter break in good shape.

He was narrowly denied on soft ground at Newmarket before easily seeing off subsequent winner Pons Aelius back at HQ 12 days later. He can pull out even more now that he goes up to 2m.

The ten-year-old Rainbow Dreamer is much more exposed but he is another leading contender.

Adjuvant 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Michael Bell

1 Nathanael Greene

2 Post Impressionist

3 Law Of The Sea

By Joe Eccles

William Haggas can claim a notable 1-2 in this staying handicap but, of his runners, it is the bigger-priced Nathanael Greene who rates the one to be with.

Nathanael Greene beat subsequent Group 2 winner Giavellotto in a Haydock handicap last season Credit: John Grossick

Both he and stablemate Post Impressionist clashed in a competitive 1m6f York handicap last October, where Post Impressionist had Nathanael Greene four lengths behind, but with a 15lb weight swing now in his favour the latter looks good value to reverse the placings.

Nathanael Greene finished just over five lengths behind subsequent Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami in a Goodwood handicap last time where he shaped as though a stiffer test of stamina would suit. He gets just that on Saturday and the reapplied cheekpieces could also eke out some improvement.

The consistent Law Of The Sea should have a big pot in him this season but may have to settle for minor honours once again.

Nathanael Greene 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: William Haggas

