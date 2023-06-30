2023 Northumberland Plate at Newcastle: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 19 runners will line up for the Northumberland Plate (2.05 ) on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV4 and Sky. Read on for the lowdown on every contender and to find out who we fancy . . .

1 Rajinsky

Third and fourth in the last two runnings of this race; career-best form on latest outing

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Connor Planas

Forecast odds: 16-1

2 Rainbow Dreamer

Won big course-and-distance race on Good Friday; fifth in this in 2020, fair bit better than 2021 and 2022

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 22-1

3 Calling The Wind

Extended excellent record of placed returns at Royal Ascot; rarely seen on the all-weather these days

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Neil Callan

Forecast odds: 12-1

4 Berkshire Rocco

Won on Southwell all-weather (2m) this January but his form has subsided somewhat since

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 25-1

5 Omniscient

Set for further progress this season and the big question is over this extra four furlongs

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott

Jockey: Luke Morris

Forecast odds: 9-1

6 Zoffee

Won the Vase on this card last year in good style; no shortage of big-race credentials

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Forecast odds: 7-1

7 Post Impressionist

Shapes very much as if 2m will suit; open to further improvement on this reappearance

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 4-1

8 Adjuvant

All-weather debut but 2m has to be worth a go on the latest evidence and the 4lb rise isn't harsh

Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Forecast odds: 6-1

9 Second Slip

NON-RUNNER

10 Golden Rules

638 days off before better than ever to win from the front at Kempton (2m, all-weather) in March

Trainer: Deborah Faulkner

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 7-1

11 Vino Victrix

Cesarewitch second; soft ground may well have been against him on both starts this term

Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Forecast odds: 14-1

12 Law Of The Sea

Fourth in Chester Cup, second at Haydock and fourth over 2m4f at Royal Ascot; player

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 12-1

13 Themaxwecan

Finished 17th and 12th in the last two editions of this race, both from stall two

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Forecast odds: 50-1

14 Good Show

Probably retains potential and stamina in pedigree, so very interesting on this all-weather debut

Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Jason Hart

Forecast odds: 16-1

15 Aztec Empire

Looked promising three runs back (2m on Kempton all-weather) but two backward steps since

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Forecast odds: 25-1

16 Sir Chauvelin

11-year-old; third in this in 2018, tailed off last two editions; soundly beaten last Saturday

Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: William Pyle

Forecast odds: 50-1

17 Nathanael Greene

The cheekpieces return for first time this term and 2m holds possibilities

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Forecast odds: 12-1

18 Matchless

In good form, including 1m4f on Flat; acts on this track but 2m on Flat asks something new

Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Graham Lee

Forecast odds: 40-1

19 Green Team

Needs a big revival over new trip but he is down to a dangerous mark for this all-weather debut

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Forecast odds: 66-1

20 Mountain Road

Won on Chelmsford all-weather (2m and 1m6f) on final two outings last term; not so good on turf in 2023



Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Forecast odds: 28-1

Verdict

By Richard Austen

It would be a shock if two miles does not prove eminently suitable for Post Impressionist at some stage this season, while Omniscient may have greater potential but his stamina is not so assured going beyond one and a half miles for the first time.

Both have their first run of the season and have to be feared but not as much as Good Show, who could have as much improvement in him as any of these, given this first crack at a major stamina test.

However, while the 2020 and 2021 renewals showed that a high draw can be overcome, it does complicate matters tactically for Good Show who is second choice to Law Of The Sea , who has racked up three very commendable efforts in defeat since his return to Britain and may find that this is the race one he can win.

Rajinsky, Zoffee and Calling The Wild also look solid to run well, while Adjuvant is another with potential.

