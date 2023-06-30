2023 Northumberland Plate at Newcastle: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 19 runners will line up for the Northumberland Plate (2.05) on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV4 and Sky. Read on for the lowdown on every contender and to find out who we fancy . . .
2.05 Newcastle: JenningsBet Northumberland Plate racecard and betting
Third and fourth in the last two runnings of this race; career-best form on latest outing
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Connor Planas
Forecast odds: 16-1
Won big course-and-distance race on Good Friday; fifth in this in 2020, fair bit better than 2021 and 2022
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 22-1
Extended excellent record of placed returns at Royal Ascot; rarely seen on the all-weather these days
Trainer: Richard Hughes
Jockey: Neil Callan
Forecast odds: 12-1
Won on Southwell all-weather (2m) this January but his form has subsided somewhat since
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 25-1
Set for further progress this season and the big question is over this extra four furlongs
Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 9-1
Won the Vase on this card last year in good style; no shortage of big-race credentials
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Forecast odds: 7-1
Shapes very much as if 2m will suit; open to further improvement on this reappearance
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 4-1
All-weather debut but 2m has to be worth a go on the latest evidence and the 4lb rise isn't harsh
Trainer: Michael Bell
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 6-1
NON-RUNNER
638 days off before better than ever to win from the front at Kempton (2m, all-weather) in March
Trainer: Deborah Faulkner
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 7-1
Cesarewitch second; soft ground may well have been against him on both starts this term
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 14-1
Fourth in Chester Cup, second at Haydock and fourth over 2m4f at Royal Ascot; player
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 12-1
Finished 17th and 12th in the last two editions of this race, both from stall two
Trainer: Charlie Johnston
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 50-1
Probably retains potential and stamina in pedigree, so very interesting on this all-weather debut
Trainer: Keith Dalgleish
Jockey: Jason Hart
Forecast odds: 16-1
Looked promising three runs back (2m on Kempton all-weather) but two backward steps since
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Harry Davies
Forecast odds: 25-1
11-year-old; third in this in 2018, tailed off last two editions; soundly beaten last Saturday
Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: William Pyle
Forecast odds: 50-1
The cheekpieces return for first time this term and 2m holds possibilities
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Forecast odds: 12-1
In good form, including 1m4f on Flat; acts on this track but 2m on Flat asks something new
Trainer: Jennie Candlish
Jockey: Graham Lee
Forecast odds: 40-1
Needs a big revival over new trip but he is down to a dangerous mark for this all-weather debut
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Andrew Mullen
Forecast odds: 66-1
Won on Chelmsford all-weather (2m and 1m6f) on final two outings last term; not so good on turf in 2023
Trainer: David Simcock
Jockey: Cam Hardie
Forecast odds: 28-1
By Richard Austen
It would be a shock if two miles does not prove eminently suitable for Post Impressionist at some stage this season, while Omniscient may have greater potential but his stamina is not so assured going beyond one and a half miles for the first time.
Both have their first run of the season and have to be feared but not as much as Good Show, who could have as much improvement in him as any of these, given this first crack at a major stamina test.
However, while the 2020 and 2021 renewals showed that a high draw can be overcome, it does complicate matters tactically for Good Show who is second choice to Law Of The Sea, who has racked up three very commendable efforts in defeat since his return to Britain and may find that this is the race one he can win.
Rajinsky, Zoffee and Calling The Wild also look solid to run well, while Adjuvant is another with potential.
