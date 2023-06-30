Racing Post logo
Britain

2023 Northumberland Plate at Newcastle: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 19 runners will line up for the Northumberland Plate (2.05) on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV4 and Sky. Read on for the lowdown on every contender and to find out who we fancy . . .

2.05 Newcastle: JenningsBet Northumberland Plate racecard and betting

Northumberland Plate runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Rajinsky

Third and fourth in the last two runnings of this race; career-best form on latest outing

Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Connor Planas
Forecast odds: 16-1

Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2 Rainbow Dreamer

Won big course-and-distance race on Good Friday; fifth in this in 2020, fair bit better than 2021 and 2022

TrainerAlan King
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 22-1

Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

3 Calling The Wind

Extended excellent record of placed returns at Royal Ascot; rarely seen on the all-weather these days

TrainerRichard Hughes
Jockey: Neil Callan
Forecast odds: 12-1

Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Hughes

4 Berkshire Rocco

Won on Southwell all-weather (2m) this January but his form has subsided somewhat since

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 25-1

Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Andrew Balding

5 Omniscient

Set for further progress this season and the big question is over this extra four furlongs

TrainerSir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 9-1

Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

6 Zoffee

Won the Vase on this card last year in good style; no shortage of big-race credentials

TrainerHugo Palmer
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Forecast odds: 7-1

Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Hugo Palmer

7 Post Impressionist

Shapes very much as if 2m will suit; open to further improvement on this reappearance

TrainerWilliam Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 4-1

Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

8 Adjuvant

All-weather debut but 2m has to be worth a go on the latest evidence and the 4lb rise isn't harsh

TrainerMichael Bell
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 6-1

Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: Michael Bell

9 Second Slip

NON-RUNNER

10 Golden Rules

638 days off before better than ever to win from the front at Kempton (2m, all-weather) in March

TrainerDeborah Faulkner
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 7-1

Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Deborah Faulkner

11 Vino Victrix

Cesarewitch second; soft ground may well have been against him on both starts this term

TrainerHughie Morrison
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 14-1

Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Hughie Morrison

12 Law Of The Sea

Fourth in Chester Cup, second at Haydock and fourth over 2m4f at Royal Ascot; player

TrainerIan Williams
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 12-1

Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

13 Themaxwecan

Finished 17th and 12th in the last two editions of this race, both from stall two

TrainerCharlie Johnston
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 50-1

Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

14 Good Show

Probably retains potential and stamina in pedigree, so very interesting on this all-weather debut

TrainerKeith Dalgleish
Jockey: Jason Hart
Forecast odds: 16-1

Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

15 Aztec Empire

Looked promising three runs back (2m on Kempton all-weather) but two backward steps since

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: Harry Davies
Forecast odds: 25-1

Jky: Harry Davies (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

16 Sir Chauvelin

11-year-old; third in this in 2018, tailed off last two editions; soundly beaten last Saturday

TrainerJim Goldie
Jockey: William Pyle
Forecast odds: 50-1

Jky: William Pyle (7lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

17 Nathanael Greene

The cheekpieces return for first time this term and 2m holds possibilities

TrainerWilliam Haggas
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Forecast odds: 12-1

Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: William Haggas

18 Matchless

In good form, including 1m4f on Flat; acts on this track but 2m on Flat asks something new

TrainerJennie Candlish
Jockey: Graham Lee
Forecast odds: 40-1

Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Jennie Candlish

19 Green Team

Needs a big revival over new trip but he is down to a dangerous mark for this all-weather debut

TrainerIan Williams
Jockey: Andrew Mullen
Forecast odds: 66-1

Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ian Williams

20 Mountain Road

Won on Chelmsford all-weather (2m and 1m6f) on final two outings last term; not so good on turf in 2023

TrainerDavid Simcock
Jockey: Cam Hardie
Forecast odds: 28-1

Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: David Simcock

Verdict

By Richard Austen

It would be a shock if two miles does not prove eminently suitable for Post Impressionist at some stage this season, while Omniscient may have greater potential but his stamina is not so assured going beyond one and a half miles for the first time.

Both have their first run of the season and have to be feared but not as much as Good Show, who could have as much improvement in him as any of these, given this first crack at a major stamina test.

However, while the 2020 and 2021 renewals showed that a high draw can be overcome, it does complicate matters tactically for Good Show who is second choice to Law Of The Sea, who has racked up three very commendable efforts in defeat since his return to Britain and may find that this is the race one he can win.

Rajinsky, Zoffee and Calling The Wild also look solid to run well, while Adjuvant is another with potential.

Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 11:37, 30 June 2023
