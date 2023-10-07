Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on a packed Saturday with Group 1 action at Newmarket with the Sun Chariot Stakes. Ascot, the Curragh, Fairyhouse, Fontwell, Redcar and Wolverhampton also host fixtures. Here are statistics from each track that could help with your punting. . .

Hayley Turner has been in fine form in the last fortnight, operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate in that period, and heads to the Berkshire track for two rides.

She partners Ascot regular Bless Him in the feature Challenge Cup (3.35 ). He has won twice there in his career, including in the 2017 Britannia Stakes, and finished runner-up in the International Stakes on King George day last year.

Turner also rides Harry Brown in the 5f handicap (4.45 ) for trainer David Simcock, who has been operating at a 31 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

British trainer William Haggas has a 25 per cent strike-rate when sending runners to the track in the last five years.

Haggas has already struck once at the Curragh this year, when Lattam landed the Irish Lincolnshire on the opening day of the Flat season back in March.

He saddles recent Nottingham winner Pinafore , who bids to pick up the first Listed win of her career in the Pastures Stakes (3.30 ).

Christopher Timmons is the joint-most in-form trainer in Ireland at the moment, operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The Meath handler struck with his last runner on the Flat at Navan on Wednesday, and saddles one runner, Royal Cave , on Saturday in the concluding 2m bumper (5.25 ).

The four year-old has run twice in bumpers already, and improved to take fourth in a similar contest at Roscommon last month.

Dan Skelton was among the winners at the track on Friday and sends only one runner to the course today.

His sole representative will be Global Famenglory , who will be ridden by 3lb claimer Tristan Durrell in the 3m2f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (2.15 ).

The topweight has yet to win in 12 career runs but shaped with great credit when runner-up on her last start at Warwick in May.

Andre Fabre has a 32 per cent strike-rate at Newmarket during his glittering training career and bids for a second win in the Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15 ) with the high-class Msqe De Sevigne .

The four-year-old thrived at Deauville during the summer, capturing two Group 1s, the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet, in impressive fashion.

She drops back to a mile and bids to pick up a third top-level triumph in a row in a race Fabre won with Esoterique in 2015.

Simon and Ed Crisford are the trainers to follow at the north east venue and have two runners on the track's feature card of the year.

The Crisfords have operated at a 35 per cent strike-rate at Redcar in the last five years, and their best chance of a winner could be Awaal , who bids to bounce back from a disappointing run at Glorious Goodwood in the Guisborough Stakes (3.55 ).

The duo are also represented by Desert Rhapsody , who aims to improve from his first two outings in the 7f novice (3.20 ).

William Carson has not ridden a winner at the track in 749 days, but has three rides as he bids to end that long wait.

Carson has had 86 rides since his last success at Wolverhampton, but that streak could end if Iconic Knight can replicate his Salisbury second from two starts back in the 7f handicap (8.30 ).

Carson also partners Take My Breath (4.20 ) and Moon Over The Sea (4.55 ).

