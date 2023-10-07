ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV4 on Saturday

1.30 Newmarket

British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f

The last two scorers in this handicap have gone on to Group 1 glory and 2022 winning trainer Roger Varian will hope to unearth another top-class contender in Red Danielle, who romped to success last time out at Yarmouth. Ryan Moore dons the Godolphin silks for the first time this year on Whispering Words while a drop in class could pay off for Morning Poem.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WHISPERING WORDS

Considerable promise in 1m novices and the step up to 1m2f looks a positive move

Whispering Words 13:30 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Charlie Appleby

1.50 Ascot

Blue Eagle Rous Stakes, Listed, 5f

Korker was a well-beaten ninth in this Listed contest last year but returns with much brighter prospects after a five-and-a-half-length success last month at Beverley. Glamourous Breeze is the only other recent scorer in the field but Group 1-winning sprinter Emaraaty Ana can not be discounted after narrow defeats on his last two starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KORKER

Slow starts hold him back in the better races but he's hugely talented; needs considering

Korker 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.05 Newmarket

£150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, 6f

A valuable pot is on the line for a host of former Tattersalls yearlings and Zoulu Chief sets the standard after two comfortable wins in August. Last-time-out winners Woodhay Wonder and Midnite Runner will take him on alongside the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Elderflower, who faces a tough assignment on her debut.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ZOULU CHIEF

Exciting front-runner, the clear form pick after winning 6f nurseries at Windsor and York

Zoulu Chief 14:05 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Heather Main

2.25 Ascot

Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes, Group 3, 1m4f

Shadwell look to have command of this Group 3 contest with Pattern winners Israr and Al Aasy dominating the market due to their strong records this year. Al Qareem defied a 175-day layoff to deny Bluestocking at Chester three weeks ago and was immediately targeted for this race alongside third-placed L'Astronome, who makes just his second start for Hugo Palmer.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AL QAREEM

Layoff before Listed win at Chester (1m4f) three weeks ago, which was career-best form

Al Qareem 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.45 Redcar

William Hill Two Year Old Trophy, Listed, 6f

Dragon Leader has already scooped a valuable prize for Kennet Valley Syndicate at the Ebor festival and is a warm order to strike again under Richard Kingscote. Flaccianello returns two weeks after striking at Ayr and will enjoy conditions while Action Point may thrive dropping into Listed company.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DRAGON LEADER

First (good to firm) and second (soft) in two valuable sales races; hard to knock

Dragon Leader 14:45 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

3.00 Ascot

John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes, Group 3, 6f

Dark Trooper tests his credentials at Group level for the first time after landing four handicaps on the bounce this summer for Ed Walker. He takes on last year's third Commanche Falls, who held off the reopposing Juan Les Pins by half a length in the Garrowby Stakes last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ANNAF

Portland success is strong handicap form; ran well in the King's Stand here in June

Annaf 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Michael Appleby

3.15 Newmarket

Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes, Group 1, 1m

Inspiral looked back on track with an impressive success in the Prix Jacques le Marois and if she's at her best for Saturday's feature race, she will take all the beating in a bid for a fifth Group 1 success. The biggest dangers could come from the progressive Heredia, who steps into Group 1 company for the first time, and the hat-trick-seeking French raider Msqe De Sevigne.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: INSPIRAL

Not ultra-reliable but this four-time Group 1 winner has leading claims if at her best

Inspiral 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.35 Ascot

Howden Challenge Cup, 7f

This £180,000 contest has attracted a maximum field and Quinault and Popmaster renew their rivalry after finishing within a neck of each other at their last meeting at the course in September. Quinault came out top that day to continue his remarkable rise up the handicapping ranks but a leading threat also comes from Baradar, who seeks a hat-trick under Hector Crouch.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FRESH

Mark is below 100 for first time since winning last year's C&D International; big chance

Fresh 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: James Fanshawe

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 Ascot: KORKER

Race 2, 2.05 Newmarket: ZOULU CHIEF

Race 3, 2.25 Ascot: AL QAREEM

Race 4, 2.45 Redcar: DRAGON LEADER

Race 5, 3.00 Ascot: ANNAF

Race 6, 3.15 Newmarket: INSPIRAL

Race 7, 3.35 Ascot: FRESH

