'He's well in and put up an extraordinary performance last time' - key quotes and analysis for the Challenge Cup

It is worth considering the configuration of the track for this meeting as we gear up for Champions Day in a fortnight’s time.

Horses regularly split into groups of two and even three in many of the top handicaps throughout the year on the straight track at Ascot with around 30 runners, but the parameters have been narrowed ahead of the Challenge Cup as there is a maximum field of 18.

Despite these amendments, it remains difficult to predict where the action will unfold. They congregated towards the far side in 2022, the near side in 2020, and even split into three groups in 2021.

It will be interesting to see how Luke Catton plays this aboard Quinault from stall one, as all options are seemingly on the table. Front-running in big fields is bread and butter for this remarkable handicapper, who has notched seven victories from his last eight runs and climbed 43lb in the ratings this term, and there are precious few other confirmed avenues of pace.

While the gap that exists between the top handicappers and Group 1 horses is slimmer in sprints than in virtually every other division, Quinault will need to be going close to justify an entry in the Champions Sprint, as this could play into his hands.

The other with the Champions Sprint entry is Fresh , who is drawn on the opposite wing in stall 18. Fresh boasts good form figures of 05001194321 in 16-plus runner handicaps at the Berkshire track. If a high draw away from Quinault proves no hindrance, he could be the answer off a reduced rating.

There are nine other course winners to consider in a tricky puzzle. Last year’s scorer Escobar (stall ten) arrives off a 13lb lower mark, and his stablemate Orbaan (seven) has also slipped to a workable rating, while Baradar (15) and Popmaster (11) continue to improve at a relentless pace.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ed Walker sweet on Popmaster

Ed Walker has trained better horses than Popmaster, but not many will hold such a special place in his heart.

The five-year-old was second in last year's Wokingham and has also finished third in a heritage handicap at Newmarket, but just when connections thought a big prize might elude him, he struck at Listed level last time.

His trainer said: "He put up an extraordinary performance to win a Listed race at Newbury last time. The handicapper clearly thought so as he put him up 9lb, which he rather had to as he did it so well.

"That means he's well in at the weights under a 6lb penalty and, although it's not going to be easy, he's run big races in these sort of events before and you wouldn't put it past him to win.

"He's had a busy season, yet he comes out of his stable every morning as though it's the first day he's been out for a month. He's so fresh and well."

What they say

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

I don't know if his draw in stall one is good or bad, but he's in great form and all the conditions are the same as when he won a few weeks ago. We're looking forward to running him. It's a tough race and we're up in the weights, but his form is really strong. Tom Morley, his owner, kind of likes six furlongs for him, but I'm happy with seven for this.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Fresh and Hickory

Fresh hasn't had any luck this year, but he ran well in Ireland last time. Before that, he didn't get a run in the International Stakes at Ascot. He likes the track and he's drawn one side with Hickory on the other, so hopefully we're covered. Hickory was second in the International and then ran another really good race over course and distance last time. We were aiming for this and fortunately just crept in. They've proved they are effective at the track and like a bit of ease, but it's been quick enough for their recent runs at Ascot.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Atrium

He's got a bit of a habit of sitting back in the stalls when they open and has gone from being a slow starter to a very, very slow starter. We've done some stalls work with him through the last week and I hope he'll jump out a bit more enthusiastically. If he does, he's on a very dangerous mark at a track he loves. He's versatile with regards to ground – he just doesn't want it rattling quick – and I definitely wouldn't rule him out.

Clive Cox, trainer of Ancestral Land

We gelded him and then he ran at Doncaster last time, and we're just hoping he can find some of his earlier-season form.

Reporting by James Burn

