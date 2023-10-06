'I can't see any reason why she won't go very well' - who fancies their Sun Chariot Stakes chances against hot favourite Inspiral?

Everything looks firmly in place for Inspiral to land a fifth Group 1 and to possibly provide Frankie Dettori, now entering the final furlongs of his farewell tour, with a landmark 500th success at Newmarket.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of red-hot favourite Inspiral, who comprehensively outclassed her rivals in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last time, said the daughter of Frankel is fresh and well following a light campaign of just three races.

After finishing a neck runner-up to 33-1 outsider Triple Time in the Queen Anne Stakes, Inspiral failed to fire when last of five behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes before bouncing back to her best in France.

“Inspiral is very fresh for this time of year having only run at Royal Ascot, Goodwood and, most recently, Deauville,” Gosden said. “The ground is drying up quickly on the Rowley Mile which she should handle, and we’ve targeted this race for some time.”

Victory for Inspiral and Dettori would raise the roof on the Rowley Mile, but Gosden has a powerful second string in Coppice , who should not be underestimated.

“Coppice is running only eight days after winning a Listed race, but she’s come out of that in good shape and likes fast ground,” Gosden added. “We’re running her before she heads over to the US to continue her career.”

Dettori will receive mementoes in recognition of 500 Newmarket winners, which also include those on the July course, should either Queen Emma, whom he rides in the preceding British EBF 40th Anniversary Premier Fillies’ Handicap, or Inspiral triumph.

Fabre not concerned by fast ground

Andre Fabre expects a bold performance from his richly talented four-year-old filly Mqse De Sevigne , even though the trip and ground will not be ideal.

All four of Mqse De Sevigne’s wins have been achieved on ground officially described as soft or very soft, and she is probably more effective at a mile and a quarter than a mile.

However, Fabre, who landed the Sun Chariot in 2015 with Esoterique, believes the daughter of Siyouni will handle the much faster conditions.

He said: “She’s in good shape and travelled over well. I’m hoping for a good pace and I don’t think there will be any problems with the faster ground.

“She’s very sound and a good mover, so there’s no reason why she won’t act on it.”

The master trainer added: “A mile isn’t her best trip, but Newmarket is a stiff track and she has plenty of stamina. I think she should run well.”

Mqse De Sevigne is bidding for a Group 1 hat-trick, having landed the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet, both fillies’ and mares’ races, at Deauville on her last two starts.

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Heredia

She’s always been a very high-class filly and proved that with a decisive win in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown last time. This is obviously another step up, but she seems to have improved again for the step up to a mile and I can’t see any reason why she won’t go very well in a race we’ve won with the likes of Billesdon Brook and Sky Lantern.

Ed Walker, trainer of Random Harvest

Random Harvest will probably be making her final appearance and she’s been a star for us and for Saffie Osborne. I hope she can sign off with another big run. She’s in great nick and you can ignore her last outing at Goodwood as the ground was too soft. Her earlier second in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes and win in the Valiant Stakes show how smart a mare she is.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Meditate

We were very happy with how she ran in the Matron on her first run back after a break. They didn’t go very fast and she got trapped back a bit, but she wasn’t beaten far in the end and we think she will come on for it. She wore blinkers that day and they seemed to work so we’ve left them on her. The race should suit her.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Goldana

She's been running consistently well in top company and it would be great if she could get placed in a Group 1. She's been such a solid performer all year and, if any rain falls, it will help her.

Saturday previews:

1.50 Ascot: Group 1 winner Emaraaty Ana aims to roll back the years in the Listed Rous Stakes - but is he favourite on name value alone?

2.45 Redcar: Forecast rain a concern as money-spinner Dragon Leader takes aim at another valuable juvenile contest

3.00 Ascot: 'Conditions should suit him' - consistent Commanche Falls out to add another Group race to his impressive CV

3.35 Ascot: 'He's well in and put up an extraordinary performance last time' - key quotes and analysis for the Challenge Cup

Curragh: 'She's improved since Leopardstown' - leading 1,000 Guineas fancy Kitty Rose returns to action

US: 'I can't wait to get out there' - Live In The Dream edges towards the Breeders' Cup with Keeneland test

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.