Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot on Saturday

Nigiri

4.10 Ascot

The McGee Group British EBF October Stakes (4.10) looks like a good opportunity for Nigiri to land her first success out of handicap company.

The lightly raced daughter of Lope De Vega put together a hat-trick of handicap wins when running away with an 18-runner event by four and a quarter lengths at York’s Ebor meeting and took another step forwards when second in a Group 3 for fillies at Doncaster last time.

She was well beaten by winner Matilda Picotte, but kept on strongly under pressure to finish two lengths clear of the rest and is open to further progress, especially at this stiff track. She shaped like she wanted a greater test of stamina last time, so the uphill finish here will help.

