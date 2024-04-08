Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials at Deauville

A key day of trials for both the Newmarket and Longchamp Guineas takes place at Deauville, with top billing going to Ramatuelle in the Group 3 Prix Imprudence (1.30) for fillies over seven furlongs.

Christopher Head produced the daughter of Justify, who carries the colours of former San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker, to land explosive victories in the Prix du Bois and the Prix Robert Papin, before she found only Vandeek too strong in the Group 1 Prix Morny over six furlongs.

That performance earned Ramatuelle a rating of 114, second only to Opera Singer in the European two-year-old classification among the fillies. Head now seeks to find out if her brilliance can be stretched further, with the Qipco 1,000 Guineas a serious consideration if all goes well. Victory would see a cut in her Newmarket price, which ranges between 10-1 and 16-1.

Ramatuelle and Aurelien Lemaitre return after a bloodless victory in the Prix Robert Papin

Both Romantic Style and Great Generation also have to prove their stamina ahead of potential Classic assignments on what is likely to be extremely testing ground

William Buick takes the ride on Romantic Style , who rounded off 2023 with Listed success over six furlongs at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby said: "We have been very pleased with how Romantic Style has done through the winter. She won the Bosra Sham Stakes on testing ground, so similar conditions shouldn’t be an issue, but the step up to seven furlongs is the slight question mark. Hopefully, she can run well and we can potentially look towards the French 1,000 Guineas.”

The late Stefano Cherchi rode Great Generation in all three starts at two for Marco Botti, who has given the Firth of Clyde Stakes runner-up an entry in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1,000 Guineas).

"We're testing the water a little bit with her to see which way we should go," said Botti. "She's entered in the French Guineas and we're quite sure she'll stay the seven furlongs, though I think a turning mile might be her limit. She's wintered really well and we'll find out where we are in what is a more competitive race than I expected."

David Menuisier and Tamfana after victory in the Group 3 Prix Miesque

Tamfana should have no such problems with seeing out the trip, having beaten Shady Lady in the Group 3 Prix Miesque at Chantilly on deep ground last October.

"She’s run on it twice in her first maiden and again at Chantilly. She seems well," said trainer David Menuisier. "The trip is the bare minimum for her. She’s in very good form but she’ll definitely improve for the race. She might be better over a bit further but she’ll go there in fine fettle to start the season.

Menuisier also gives a seasonal debut to Devil's Point in the Prix Djebel (2.40) and, like Tamfana, he will have the benefit of Oisin Murphy on board

Racing at Doncaster had to pass a morning inspection the day that Devil’s Point finished second to Ancient Wisdom in the Kameko Futurity and on ratings, if the son of New Bay can reproduce that run, he will be tough to beat.

"Devil's Point is proven on bad ground having run at Doncaster in the Futurity," said Menuisier. "I think the distance is ideal for a first run and it might turn out to be his best trip anyway."

Devil's Point and Oisin Murphy (white cap) chase Ancient Wisdom in the Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Keran showed a real turn of foot against inferior opposition in the provinces for the Aga Khan and Jean-Claude Rouget, and has the benefit of a run on the Cagnes-sur-Mer Polytrack in February.

Skylight Brochard , whose Dutch breeders bought her dam without anyone realising she was in foal, arrives fresh from a Listed win in the Prix Montenica, while Lazzat is three from three at the Riviera venue for in-form Jerome Reynier.

