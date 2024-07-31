Racing League table-toppers The East looking to repel chasing pack in Wolverhampton feature

The East hold a ten-point advantage over last year’s champions Team Ireland heading into the second week of the Racing League at Wolverhampton.

Three winners and a narrow second at Yarmouth last week propelled the team managed by Chris Hughes into first place, and they’ll be hoping for more success in the feature 6f handicap (8.45 ).

The James Fanshawe-trained Willem Twee tops the weights with a mark of 106 and drops into handicap company after his close third in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes in June. He is giving upwards of 9lb to his rivals, and Fanshawe said: “He ran very well at Newcastle and, although he’s giving a lot of weight away, he seems in good form.

“We were a part of Team talksport, who won in the first year, and we have always been involved so we're good supporters of the Racing League.”

Willem Twee (left): returning to handicap company Credit: Mark Cranham

Al Barez also represents The East with Luke Morris, who has partnered the Dark Angel five-year-old twice before, set to take the ride.

He is also a first runner in this year's Racing League for Tom Clover , a trainer who has claimed five winners from his last 15 runners (33 per cent strike-rate).

Team Wales & The West currently lie in third place and will be relying on Many A Star and Tiger Crusade in the finale to help their cause.

Manager Jamie Osborne trains Many A Star, who will partnered by his daughter Saffie.

“He’s been a pretty consistent horse and goes well on the all-weather," Osborne said. "Although he hasn’t been to Wolverhampton recently, he looked good when he won at Kempton in April.

"There might be one or two who are a bit classier but, as far as being a team player is concerned, he should be getting us some points."

Team Ireland's Daamberdiplomat is a rare runner at Wolverhampton for Johnny Murtagh , who saddled a winner at Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday. However, star jockey Billy Loughnane will be riding Ireland’s other runner, Aberama Gold .

With 75 runs under his belt, the son of Heeraat won over course and distance in June 2023 and his official rating of 90 is 6lb below his last winning mark.

Kevin Blake, racing manager of Team Ireland, said: “The big headline from our team is that Billy Loughnane has decided to ride here. I think there would have been a big expectation on him to have ridden at Goodwood, but we have managed to wrangle him to his beloved Wolverhampton which he rides so well.”

