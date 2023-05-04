Native Trail back at a mile and back to his best? Classic winner heads stellar line-up for rearranged bet365 Mile

Newmarket’s rearranged bet365 Mile is almost a carbon copy of the high-class field assembled at Sandown before rain stopped play last week. That is with the exception of Native Trail and what a fillip his presence is.

Regardless of the venue switch, this running ranks among the best in its recent history. The lowest-rated of the five this year, Imperial Fighter (109), would have been the second highest-rated in 2022, while favourite Light Infantry is the only horse in the last decade with a rating in the 120s bar 2021 winner Palace Pier.

Native Trail was rated in the 120s for almost a year until his Juddmonte disappointment in August. That he was subsequently sent for wind surgery and given the rest of the campaign off suggests something might have been amiss.

Perhaps Charlie Appleby was trying to fit a square peg in a round hole by racing the son of Oasis Dream over 1m2f in the summer and his only future entry this term is in the Queen Anne over a mile. Beyond dispute is his exceptional record on the Rowley Mile, with successes in the Dewhurst and Craven preceding a second in the 2,000 Guineas.

This ground will be perfect for Native Trail against two Fast Company colts in Light Infantry and Checkandchallenge, who would both arguably have preferred the slow surface at Sandown, particularly in the case of Checkandchallenge.

Light Infantry’s journey to the top might have escaped the attention of a British audience. Following a ninth-placed finish in the Guineas, this four-year-old outran accumulative odds of 50-1 to fill the runner-up spot in Deauville's Prix Jean Prat and the Jacques le Marois. He then signed off his campaign with a staying-on sixth from an unpromising position on a decent surface in Australia's Golden Eagle.

Mutasaabeq was the moral winner of this race last year as he arrived from last to claim a neck second in a slowly run affair in which he was hampered on the run-in. He is the likely pace angle now and a replication of his game front-running Joel Stakes success in September makes him a major threat to the big two despite a 3lb penalty.

Rowley return for Native Trail

The return to a mile could spark a revival for last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail after a disappointing run in the Juddmonte International in August.

The son of Oasis Dream, who was named champion two-year-old in 2021, makes his first start since finishing fifth of six at York over 1m2½f and bids to leave that tame effort behind with a welcome return to his Classic-winning distance in this Group 2, which was rescheduled from last week's abandoned meeting at Sandown.

The new venue at Newmarket only strengthens Native Trail's claim as he was successful in the Dewhurst and Craven Stakes on the Rowley Mile before a narrow defeat to stablemate Coroebus in last year's 2,000 Guineas.

William Buick is back in the saddle and trainer Charlie Appleby, who is seeking his first success in the race, is hopeful the step back in trip will bring back out the best in the four-year-old.

"Native Trail is coming off a decent layoff, but I have been pleased with his work," Appleby said. "He is proven over the Rowley Mile having won a Dewhurst and a Craven as well as finishing second in a 2,000 Guineas, so we have no excuses in terms of the track.

"He goes into this in good shape and we are looking forward to seeing him back over a mile.”

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Mutasaabeq

It's going to be difficult as he goes there under a penalty, but he really likes the track. We're very happy with the way he's been training, keen to get going, and I think the ground will suit him well.

William Knight, trainer of Checkandchallenge

He's in good form, I'm just hoping the ground hasn't dried out too much. A shower in the morning would really benefit him. It looks to be a tight little contest, an argument could be made for all of them really, but we've done all we can with him at home and I'm looking forward to getting him out on the track. The Dip at Newmarket is a different ask than Sandown, but he copes with similar conditions at home.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Imperial Fighter

Imperial Fighter didn't run to his best at Doncaster but he's been fine since then. I'm looking forward to riding him.

David Simcock, trainer of Light Infantry

He's in good shape after returning back from Australia in November. He's trained well this spring and will be fresh, so we're looking forward to getting him out there. I would have quite liked for him to have an away day before this but you can argue all his best form is on a straight course and he's not ground dependent so we're happy.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

