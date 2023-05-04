'He's probably the pick of mine in this' - Ado McGuinness mob-handed in fascinating €80,000 contest

A tasty €80,000 handicap with €47,200 to the winner and, just as was the case in the Irish Lincolnshire over a furlong further at the end of March, Ado McGuinness has by far the biggest representation.

McGuinness ran nine in the Lincolnshire and had six of the first ten home. The William Haggas-trained Lattam spoiled his party with a late surge and ensured he didn't take home the winner's cheque, but he was still responsible for the 2-3-5-6-8-10 and the fifth home No More Porter returns to action here.

Cork is the only racecourse in Ireland with a straight 7f and the last three winners of this race have been drawn 12, 24 and 15. Indeed, the first four home in 2022 came out of stalls 15, 12, 11 and 24 and in 2021 the first three home were drawn 24, 19 and 18.

A high draw certainly seems to be more of a help than a hindrance on recent evidence and an intriguing contender is Gustavus Weston from stall 19.

He is 0-11 since landing a Group 3 at the Curragh in 2021 but his mark has tumbled from 115 to 97 in that time. There were encouraging signs on his return to action on heavy ground over 6f at the Curragh last month and a return to 7f might be just what the doctor ordered.

He was third to Speak In Colours, posting a Racing Post Rating of 104, in the 2020 Ballycorus Stakes at Fairyhouse over this trip.

No More Porter is probably the best of the McGuinness mob based on his Irish Lincoln fifth, but the unexposed Tosen Wish is a fascinating contender on stable debut. He has only had three starts but is now with his third different trainer having already obliged for Takashi Kodama and Joseph O'Brien.

Cases could be made for both of Willie McCreery's representatives, but Billy Lee is on All Lies Ahead and that would suggest she is the stable's number one. She is up 2lb for her recent second at Gowran Park, but she bumped into a fair filly there in the shape of American Sonja who went up 13lb to a mark of 100 afterwards.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Snapraeterea

He's in good form at home and training well. It's his first run after a layoff and any rain that falls will be a help to him. He's at his best on softer ground.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Current Option, Laugh A Minute, Harry's Bar, Tosen Wish, Exquisite Acclaim and No More Porter

No More Porter has been knocking on the door in these big handicaps and it will surely open one of these days. Maybe it will open here and he's probably the pick of mine in this. I think he will improve for the run in the Irish Lincoln. Laugh A Minute is up in trip and we will be holding onto him for as long as we can to try and get it. Tosen Wish is in great form and it's great to have new owners in the yard. We're really looking forward to seeing how he gets on. Harry's Bar is very well handicapped on grass and I've been wanting to try him in a nice handicap on grass for a while. He would prefer a bend but he ran very well on the straight track at Newcastle last time. Current Option is a classy operator and seems in good form. I haven't quite got my hand on Exquisite Acclaim's best trip yet but everyone is telling me it's seven furlongs so hopefully it is. He's in great form.

Natalia Lupini, trainer of Blairmayne

It would be great to win a premier handicap with him, I think he deserves one. He might be ten but he's fresh and well and has been in great form since his win at Naas.

Ken Condon, trainer of Ice Cold In Alex

He's in great form but he normally takes a run or two to come to himself and I'd imagine he might need it. The ground will suit, though, as will the track.

