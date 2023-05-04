Can Sir Michael Stoute's Circle Of Fire ignite a royal Derby campaign in intriguing Newmarket Stakes?

What a difference a week makes. Charlie Appleby has such a huge array of talented three-year-olds he is able to miss this race with Flying Honours, who was due to contest Friday’s cancelled Classic Trial at Sandown, and still saddle two potentially top-class colts.

Neither Castle Way nor Victory Dance are entered in the Derby, but Castle Way is in both the Dante at York and the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and William Buick appears to have chosen to ride him. Buick has been on Victory Dance on his last three runs, but not here.

He partnered Castle Way to a nursery success over course and distance last October and the champion jockey must feel there is enough improvement in the tank for him to overlook his stablemate, who has achieved a 6lb higher level on form according to Racing Post Ratings.

Salt Bay is one who was entered in last week’s Sandown Classic Trial and is rerouted here and he brings Group 1 form to the table after finishing third in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud last time. That sets the standard and more improvement is likely after two runs.

Salt Bay progressed from a winning debut to be third in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer Ralph Beckett landed the Fred Darling at Newbury with Remarquee and saddled Westover to win the Sandown race last year before he went on to land the Irish Derby. His runners have started the turf season in good form and Salt Bay promises to be his best colt.

James Ferguson has also started the campaign in fine form and it looks significant he runs Like A Tiger here rather than Canberra Legend, who won the Feilden Stakes at the Craven meeting. Maybe that’s a hint Like A Tiger, who reared at the start before winning over course and distance last month, is higher up the pecking order at the local trainer’s stable.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Circle Of Fire rerouted to Newmarket on the first step towards Epsom

Enthusiasm for any horse carrying the royal silks is bound to be high in this of all weeks but there is genuine reason for optimism that Circle Of Fire can push himself forward as a three-year-old colt of some quality, and perhaps even a Derby contender.

The son of Almanzor ran only twice at two, putting the experience of his debut third at Leicester to good use when scoring comfortably over a mile at Salisbury three weeks later.

Sir Michael Stoute has rerouted Circle Of Fire to Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

As with Salt Bay, the original plan to head to the Classic Trial at Sandown has required revision. But the fact Circle Of Fire handled the undulations of Salisbury can be taken as a positive in the context of staying balanced at Newmarket, while on breeding the step up to a mile and a quarter looks unlikely to pose a problem.

While this wasn't Sir Michael Stoute's first choice of engagement, the trainer has a fine record in the race from very few runners, with his five starters dating back to 1991 finishing 14123.

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Castle Way and Victory Dance

Castle Way brings good course experience, having ended his campaign with a nice win on the Rowley Mile, and goes into the race in good order. The trip is not a concern and we could step up further in distance after this. Victory Dance showed a high level of form as a two-year-old. This is a big step up from seven to ten furlongs but we feel he'll appreciate it. He could be an interesting horse over this distance.

James Ferguson, trainer of Like A Tiger

The stalls have never been a problem before and I don't expect them to be a problem again. I'd say he was pretty fresh at the beginning of the season. He was very impressive and he's done well from two to three and developed well over the winter. A bit of juice in the ground helped him out and it's still riding pretty good ground. He clearly loves the track which for Newmarket is a big plus. It's a massive step up in grade but we're full of confidence.

Oisin Murphy, jockey of Relentless Voyager

He won well at Kempton. This is a big step up in class but he's a nice horse.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Salt Bay

He's well. I'd have preferred to have run him last Friday in the Classic Trial but the track should suit.

Ed Walker, trainer of Waipiro

We'd thought about the Lingfield Derby Trial but he doesn't want cut in the ground and it's very soft there. He's not in the Dante and I wouldn't want to go to Chester. It makes sense to go back to the trip and track he won so impressively over last time. Although we're slightly rushing him back, the flip side is if he wins he has a long break to get ready for the big one.

Reporting by Scott Burton

