Macdermott has a key Scottish Grand National angle covered - but there is an even less exposed chaser who fits the same brief
Plenty of the received wisdom about the Scottish Grand National is sure to be tested in this year's running. First there is the 155-year run since the last Irish-trained winner. It is not as though they are bereft of representation either. Since 2013, 8.6 per cent of Scottish National runners have been Irish-trained. This year's field will be 31 per cent Irish.
There also needs to be talk about the ground. Thursday's rain means it is going to be unambiguously soft on this occasion. Again, you might wonder why that is remarkable – this is the west coast of Scotland, after all. Yet there has not been a Scottish Grand National run on soft ground since 1999.
It can be easy to get wrapped up in the exceptionalism of this race, or any big race. There is also a timely warning against that here. Kitty's Light won the Eider and the bet365 Gold Cup either side of taking this race last year. The year before he had been second to stablemate Win My Wings, who came here after winning the Eider. These marathon handicaps have more that unites them than divides them.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 19:27, 19 April 2024
- Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Can the Greenham unearth another who can become a Ballydoyle giant-killer in the Guineas?
- 3.35 Ayr: 'I've no doubt he's better than his mark' - top trainers on their leading Scottish Grand National hopes
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Scottish Grand National according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Can the Greenham unearth another who can become a Ballydoyle giant-killer in the Guineas?
- 3.35 Ayr: 'I've no doubt he's better than his mark' - top trainers on their leading Scottish Grand National hopes
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Scottish Grand National according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes