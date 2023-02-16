Lightly raced Unforgotten bids for another win en route to crack at Lincoln

Unforgotten will be popular here following his course-and-distance victory two weeks ago, when he kept on strongly to get on top in a bunch finish. The handicapper hasn’t hit him hard for that win, putting him up just 4lb, and if he improves again he should score.

He holds an entry in the Lincoln and would have got into that race with a mark of 90 last year, but John and Thady Gosden are clearly keen to get another run into him en route to Doncaster.

Unforgotten evidently hasn’t been the easiest to train having had just four runs at the age of five, but he is unexposed as a result and could easily prove a class apart on this quick return.

The fast turnaround is the main concern as his win here last time came on the back of a 659-day break and he hasn’t been given much time to recover. That makes him a prime candidate to ‘bounce’ and underperform as a result.

Lord Rapscallion might be best placed to take advantage if he does. The seven-year-old has won two of his last three starts but remains well handicapped despite going up 7lb for those victories. He won off 11lb higher in Ireland, so definitely isn’t out of things.

Course form points to Starshiba, who is 3-8 at this track, but don’t discount Darwell Lion on that score either. He has a perfect record of 2-2 here.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

John Butler, trainer of Darwell Lion

He’s been a bit disappointing but has had only two runs for me and we're still getting to know about him. My horse Brains was unable to beat Unforgotten last time and judged on his home work with Brains it looks as if Darwell Lion is going to struggle against the Gosden horse.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Unforgotten

He had a couple of setbacks and had been off for a long time before his win at Lingfield this month. He was a bit rusty there, so he should come on from that race. He has been an unlucky horse but hopefully he’s over all his problems. He’s in the Lincoln and that's a possible target depending on how he gets on in this race.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Larado

He’s in good form and should be suited by going back to a mile. I expect him to run well, although it'll be difficult to beat Unforgotten.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Lord Rapscallion

He’s been in very good form and has a good jockey on board, although the wide draw isn't ideal. He was staying on well last time over seven furlongs here, so the return to a mile should help. Unforgotten looks good but you always have a chance at Lingfield even if you don't have the best horse in the race.

Tom Ward, trainer of Farasi Lane

It was his first run after a wind operation last time and he did well. He would have been closer but for getting mullered on the bend. The wind operation will have helped his confidence and he has a good each-way chance.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Brunel Charm

He’s had a break but runs well fresh. I’d normally run him off top weight in a lesser race but we thought we’d give this one a go. He’s never won over a mile but he should have done and it’s the right trip for him now.

Reporting by Michael Robson

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.