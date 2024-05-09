Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the Premier puzzle

Cracking the Premier puzzle with Andrew Dietz's tips for each of the six races live on ITV4 on Thursday

Andrew Dietz with his advice for the six ITV4 races on Thursday . . .

1.30 Chester
CAA Stellar Handicap, 5f

Andrew's Dietz: Vintage Clarets

No winner has been drawn higher than four in the last ten runnings, but it is worth taking a chance on Vintage Clarets from stall five. With plenty of pace on his inside, the race could set up perfectly for him to mount his challenge fast and late under Jack Garritty, who takes over from a claimer. He had a productive time last year registering four victories, the last of which came off only a 1lb lower mark.

Silk
Vintage Clarets13:30 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

1.50 Huntingdon
Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

Andrew's Dietz: Kay Tara Tara

A chance is taken on mare Kay Tara Tara, who was highly regarded in her bumpers days and won on her hurdle debut over course and distance last October. She was pulled up in a Grade 2 at Newbury last time but lost a shoe. She is capable of bouncing back.

Silk
Kay Tara Tara13:50 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

2.05 Chester
British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 6f

Andrew's Dietz: Teej A

Teej A looked a maiden winner in waiting when second on her debut at Nottingham last month and a plum draw in stall one swings the vote in her favour. The step up a furlong should suit and being by Mehmas out of a two-year-old Listed winner, she is bred to be precocious.

Silk
Teej A14:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.35 Chester
Halliwell Jones Handicap, 7½f

Andrew's Dietz: Never So Brave

Never So Brave is Sir Michael Stoute's only winner of 2024 and he can give the master trainer his second victory of the year. He got off the mark at the third attempt at Thirsk last month, but had bumped into subsequent Group 1 winners Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek on his two starts last term. There does not appear to be any horses of that calibre here.

Silk
Never So Brave14:35 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.05 Chester
Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (Listed), 1m2½f

Andrew's Dietz: Bracken's Laugh

Richard Hughes has been waiting for a Group 1 horse to ignite his training career and he might have found one in Bracken's Laugh. Hughes immediately pinpointed this race after the son of Zoffany won a valuable conditions race at Chelmsford last time. Deemed good enough to run at the highest level in France last year, he looks a smart prospect.

Silk
Bracken's Laugh15:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.40 Chester
tote.co.uk Supporting Racing Ormonde Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Andrew's Dietz: Arrest

Having been a beaten favourite in the Derby and St Leger last year, Arrest did not hit the heights in his Classic campaign, but he should have more than enough class to win this. He routed his rivals in the Chester Vase at this meeting 12 months ago and should be spot-on following a recent comeback run.

Silk
Arrest15:40 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Published on 9 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 9 May 2024

iconCopy
