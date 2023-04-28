Keith Melrose on the task facing Scottish National winner Kitty's Light at Sandown

If you did not already know the jumps season was coming to an end, the wear on the path that Kitty's Light is following would drop a heavy hint. The Scottish Grand National winner is the fourth such horse from the last 16 runnings to line up in the bet365 Gold Cup a week later.

In an age of light campaigning, you would only see horses asked to take on two marathons in eight days when there was a long break in store afterwards.

The record of others to have tried the double in recent years is even better than the bare figures imply. Hot Weld won both in 2007. Iris De Balme shaped so much better than fourth best at Sandown the following year, and Win My Wings last season looked set for minor money, most likely fourth place, when falling two out.