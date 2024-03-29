Japanese ace Ushba Tesoro the one to beat again as international stars clash in Dubai World Cup

International stars align for the 28th running of the Dubai World Cup which features runners from the UAE, Japan and the US and is the finale to a racing carnival that has been lighting up the desert since early November.

This is the third and final leg of three multi-million pound middle-distance dirt races early in 2024, with the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park and the Saudi Cup at Riyadh preceding this historical race which was first won by Allen Paulson’s Cigar back in 1996.

Winning course form gives five of the 12 runners in this year's renewal an added edge and proven ability over this ten furlongs is also key as seven of the last nine winners follow that trend so those with course-and-distance form are to be taken very seriously.

Last year's winner and current market leader Ushba Tesoro flies the flag once again for Japan and he has been expertly campaigned by his trainer Noboru Takagi.

Trainers are often creatures of habit and Takagi has given Ushba Tesoro four starts prior to this assignment, as he did before taking the crown last year, and he comes into this off the back of a head defeat to Senor Buscador in a thrilling Saudi Cup last time out.

The late-running Senor Buscador is in the form of his life for New Mexico-based handler Todd Fincher and he will be most suited coming from off a fast pace.

That should be ensured by Juddmonte's Laurel River , who showed his class when winning the 1m Group 3 Burj Nahaar on his second start for Bhupat Seemar at the start of the month and is unexposed stretching out over this distance.

Kabirkhan was impressive when winning the Al Maktoum Challenge over course and distance in January, which is a race designed as a prep for this, and he is dangerous from a good draw in stall two.

Military Law and Newgate are also forward-going types, with Bob Baffert's Newgate looking to give him a fifth win in this race under Frankie Dettori.

Another Japanese runner, Derma Sotogake , won the UAE Derby at this meeting last year and his second behind White Abarrio in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita puts him in the shake-up.

Analysis by Shane Ketteridge

Dettori aiming for World Cup blockbuster

When it comes to headlines generated this week Kabirkhan comes out on top but over their full careers he has a long way to go to catch Bob Baffert and Frankie Dettori, who teamed up to win this race with Country Grammer in 2022.

Newgate exercises at Meydan this week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In racing terms they have everyone beat and the headlines could once again be theirs as they link up with exciting Santa Anita Handicap winner Newgate.

But they have arrived to take on last year's winner Ushba Tesoro, who came into this last year as a relatively unconsidered 10-1 shot, without the swashbuckling confidence Hollywood is famous for.

Dettori has kept a low profile and Baffert has not shown up, leaving the owner's representative Tom Ryan to describe the horse's final gallop as "perfect", while Baffert's right-hand man Jimmy Barnes offered a wry smile post-work: "We're very happy with where he is at, he did exactly what we wanted this morning."

What they say

Hidetaka Otonashi, trainer of Derma Sotogake

He had a minor accident in the plane going to Saudi Arabia and that meant he couldn’t work for the first couple of days there. So he wasn’t in perfect condition, although he ran okay. There is a little bit more time in the calendar between the Saudi Cup and Dubai this year and he has recovered and is in good condition.

Doug Watson, trainer of Kabirkhan

It's a tough race, it's kind of a who's who of dirt racing right now, but we think he can go right there. He has to step up his game a little bit, but we think he will. Whether that's good enough to win I don't know, but I wouldn't trade him for anyone else. He's young, progressive and it's the first time we've had one in there going over thinking he just might have a chance, so it's nice.

Bhupat Seemar, trainer of Laurel River

There’s a lot about whether he will stay, but me and jockey Tadhg O’Shea feel he will be even better over this trip. In the Burj Nahaar he was drawn 14 and crossed over gradually. It will be different here but I expect him to lead. If something wants to take him on, it is likely to be a kamikaze mission for them and I hope Laurel River can withstand the pressure and kick on.

Joe Peacock jnr, part-owner of Senor Buscador

He’s come out of the Saudi Cup really well and is a happy horse. He’s always been a strong closer and we think the distance will suit him, he was closing fast in his last race and this is a little bit further. He beat several of them in the Saudi Cup and we like our chances.

Noboru Takagi, trainer of Ushba Tesoro

Although he was difficult to control when he was young, he's matured both physically and mentally. The gate doesn’t matter for him as he'll race from behind anyway. He's recovered well from the Saudi Cup and is in good form.

