Previews
premium

Auguste Rodin begins quest for immortality as Frankie Dettori bids to add to World Cup night triumphs

The Dubai World Cup might be the feature on a night with more than £24 million at stake, but the Sheema Classic has become the standout race.

Last year it featured the performance of the year from Equinox, this year it is Auguste Rodin versus Liberty Island.

The hosts might be attempting to break several world records with their firework and drone display, but they have an even brighter and more explosive spectacle on the track.

Stuart Riley, in DubaiDeputy news editor

Published on 29 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:44, 29 March 2024

