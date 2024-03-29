'This year's race is one of the strongest I've seen in years' - quotes and analysis for the Dubai Gold Cup

There's no standout in the Dubai Gold Cup, so doubtless many punters will want to buy into the potential of Tower Of London following his eyecatching win last month, when he overcame trouble in running to win a Group 3 staying handicap on the Saudi Cup undercard.

However, the pace picked up prematurely that day so the leaders dropped away, suiting his off-the-pace style, save for the traffic, and he might need to progress some more.

Third-placed Giavellotto is one of a few horses from the Riyadh contest who gets his chance to turn the form around. The Marco Botti-trained runner was conceding weight all round that day, although he meets Tower Of London on the same terms as last time.

Aidan O'Brien, who won last year's Dubai Gold Cup with Broome, may have left a bit to work on with Tower Of London and this race always looked to be the logical next step, but in a full field of 16 there are a few others to consider.

The Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane has won three staying Group events in Britain and was runner-up in last year's Ascot Gold Cup, and Eldar Eldarov is another big player judged on his best performances.

His form ties in with Giavellotto, as well as Broome, and Eldar Eldarov comfortably won the Irish St Leger when last seen in September, adding to his 2022 success in the St Leger at Doncaster.

It has been mentioned in some quarters that the trip is a slight query for Eldar Eldarov, but this is not much more demanding a test than he faced at Doncaster and he's older, and presumably stronger now.

Coltrane: makes his first start outside Britain for Andrew Balding Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charlie Appleby runs Siskany , who ran out of stamina when nabbed late on by Broome 12 months ago and this year's race looks a deeper heat.

There's also Trawlerman for John and Thady Gosden, and Kieran Shoemark will go a long way to cementing his position as the stable's go-to jockey if managing to win from gate 16 of 16.

The six-year-old was beaten 38 lengths in last year's race and although he upped his game significantly back in Britain, his Long Distance Cup win at Ascot in October seemed to owe much to a terrific ride from Frankie Dettori.

Analysis by Ron Wood

What they say

Anna Lisa Balding, wife and assistant to Andrew Balding, trainer of Coltrane

He's been a slow burner and this is the first time he's travelled away from home. It takes a very laid-back horse to handle it all and he seems very happy. Being drawn in stall four is a help and were hopeful he'll be there or thereabouts at the finish.

Roger Varian, trainer of Eldar Eldarov

It's a strong renewal. I think he deserves his place towards the head of the market and I don't mind his draw [ten of 16]. This is a flat two miles on good to firm ground. I don't think the trip is a question and he's in great form.

Megg Burton, representative of Ian Williams, trainer of Enemy

He breezed on Wednesday but he was still very full of himself the following day. Hopefully that's a good sign. He's been training very well this week and fingers crossed he runs well again on Saturday.

Lucie Botti, wife of Marco Botti, trainer of Giavellotto

It was an amazing run giving weight away in Saudi Arabia, I think the ground was probably a bit too quick for him and it's a different surface here, which we think is going to suit him better. It's also level weights and he's been here before. Obviously there are lots of nice runners in the race this year, it's a decent open field but he's a good horse.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Siskany

He does what it says on the tin. He's a very consistent horse and he loves a flat track. He's two from two this winter and seems in great order. We've applied the cheekpieces again as he's going into tougher company and this year's Gold Cup is one of the strongest I've seen for a few years. Turning in I thought we might have nicked it last year, but two miles is his maximum trip and we made our run and just got caught close home.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Trawlerman

Trawlerman is drawn 16 of 16 which is not ideal, but he had a great autumn and has maintained that form at home.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Tower Of London

We were delighted with what he did in Saudi Arabia. We felt he was only just ready to start, so for him to do that was very encouraging. We're stepping him up in class to the Dubai Gold Cup and we think he can come forward from his win last month. He handles fast ground, he's pacey, he quickens and stays well. That type of horse can do very well around the world.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

Read more from Dubai:

3.10 Meydan: Frankie Dettori reunites with Lord North in hunt for fourth Dubai Turf triumph

4.00 Meydan: Auguste Rodin and Japanese superstar Liberty Island clash in mouthwatering Sheema Classic

4.35 Meydan: Japanese ace Ushba Tesoro the one to beat again as international stars clash in Dubai World Cup

Auguste Rodin begins quest for immortality as Frankie Dettori bids to add to World Cup night triumphs

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning