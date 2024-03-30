'I've had this race in mind for a while' - old stars and new clash in competitive Sussex Champion Hurdle

Thanks to the Premier racing initiative we have a much more competitive Sussex Champion Hurdle than is commonplace. Only 20 runners contested the three runnings from 2021-23. This season 14 horses have been declared.

Given the increased purse and his previous in the race, it is unsurprising that Aucunrisque is back for more. He landed this off 4lb lower in 2022 and ran third off 10lb higher in 2023. Freddie Gordon's 5lb allowance is a potent tool that reduces the topweight's burden further.

With jockey claims factored in Teddy Blue , who had three lengths to spare over Aucunrisque when he landed the previous running, will be 13lb worse off with that opponent.

There are other course-and-distance scorers to note. Tapley landed his maiden hurdle here and turns up following a career-best effort, albeit in a much weaker race at Fakenham.

Inferno Sacree is 3-5 at the course and Aucunrisque's stablemate Our Champ produced his best effort since October in a first-time tongue-tie when seventh last month in a Betfair Hurdle that is working out well. The heavy ground at Newbury was against him, so returning to a sounder surface off 2lb lower can only help.

Yet perhaps the horse with the greatest handicapping potential is Rare Middleton , another good-ground performer with conditions likely to suit. Paul Nicholls often bosses matters when he sends one to Plumpton (+£27.35 profit to £1 stakes and 17-44 over the past five years), and the master trainer was happy enough to declare Rare Middleton for the County Hurdle this month from 9lb out of the weights before a self-certificate ruled him out.

He is improving, back on his correct mark at the bottom end of the handicap and the joint youngest in the field alongside the more-exposed course-and-distance winner Mr Freedom .

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground and weather

The track has been hit with 32mm of rain since Tuesday and it is currently good to soft, soft in places. Further showers are expected but will be accompanied by blustery winds. Conditions on Saturday and raceday look more settled, with dry conditions and light breezes forecast.

What they say

Chris Gordon, trainer of Aucunrisque and Our Champ

It hasn't been a great winter for Aucunrisque but he's in good form at home and I've been dying to run him on better ground, which hopefully it will be if it dries out. Our Champ has been a star this season and it will be his second start after a wind op, his first was when he ran a blinder in the Betfair Hurdle. They've both won over the course and distance and I'm looking forward to running them.

Harry Fry, trainer of Gin Coco

We're hoping the rain stays away and the ground will dry. We've been waiting to run him on better ground and we know he can be competitive. You can put a line through his run at Doncaster as I ran him back too soon. All being well we'd look at something like the Swinton afterwards.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Knickerbockerglory

He should be fine round the track and he's a regular in these types of races, so there's no reason why he can't be competitive. He's not looked as well handicapped since he won at Ascot in November but Tristan [Durrell, jockey] gets on well with him, so we'll give it our best shot.

Victor Darnall, trainer of Aurigny Mill

He seems to be in good form but it didn't work out for him at Newbury. They went off at such a strong gallop and he always seemed to be doing too much. We found a few issues with him, so hopefully we've got those right. We've had him trach washed and tidied him up a little bit.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Rare Middleton

I've had this race in mind for a while, I'm just praying it's dry. Good to soft, good in places would be the right result for him as he needs decent ground and that's why we've not run him through the winter. There are plenty of options for him yet.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

