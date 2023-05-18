'This is a step up in class' - can Persian Dreamer continue Amo's juvenile domination?

Those tempted to argue that it is very early in the season to be handing out black type to two-year-olds could well use the Marygate Stakes to illustrate their point.

No filly has needed to run to a three-figure Racing Post Rating to win the race in the last decade, with three performing to a level in the 80s.

Although high-class juveniles Signora Cabello and Tiggy Wiggy contested this event in that period, both showed markedly improved form subsequently.

The relatively low bar means you do not need to have been a previous winner to be good enough to collect and three of the last six fillies to win the race in its early-season slot have been maidens.

Good Vibes (2019 winner) and Nymphadora (2021) were beaten in the fillies' maiden at the Newmarket Craven meeting which Persian Dreamer took in fine style last month, achieving an RPR good enough to win this race in six of the last eight years and stamping herself an obvious contender.

But it is significant that Karl Burke, who won this last year with another Clipper Logistics filly who finished second first time out, takes her on again with runner-up Dorothy Lawrence, who has plenty of improvement in her and is also owned by the race sponsor.

The trainer had a one-two in this last year and he is double-handed again. Got To Love A Grey is bred to be more than just a precocious juvenile as she is related to Yorkshire Oaks winner Punctilious - something that makes her six-length debut success at Nottingham all the more encouraging.

One maiden not to underestimate is last week's Chester fourth Tierney, a 115,000gns yearling who ran well despite connections' misgivings over the soft ground and is likely to leave that form behind on this sounder surface.

James Millman, son of Rod Millman, trainer of Beenham

She's not the biggest but she's very fast. We've always liked her and her Goodwood form is working out. She has a great attitude and we're hoping for a good run.

Brian Ellison: Callianassa is a contender for the trainer Credit: Edward Whitaker

Brian Ellison, trainer of Callianassa

She ran well on debut at Newcastle. We thought we were drawn well then all the runners went the other side and we were left on our own. I expect she'll run well as she's a nice filly.

Karl Burke, trainer of Dorothy Lawrence and Got To Love A Grey

Got To Love A Grey put up a good, solid performance first time. I'm not sure what she beat but she couldn't have been more impressive. She looks as though she's strengthened again. I'm not sure a low draw has done her any favours but there aren't many runners so she should be able to track towards the centre. She'll probably step up to six furlongs after this but Dorothy Lawrence looks all speed. We didn't plan to make it into the headwind at Newmarket but she jumped very quickly. The winner had the run of the race and got cover and I'm looking forward to taking her on again.

Tom Pennington, racing manager to Amo Racing, owners of Persian Dreamer and Treasure Storm

We were very pleased with Persian Dreamer at Newmarket, she won well there, but this is a step up in class in what is a competitive race, as always. Kevin Stott has chosen to ride her but Treasure Storm made all to win cosily at Nottingham and we'd be delighted if she could pick up some black type.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Tierney

We were pleased with her effort against unpenalised winners at Chester. She's sharp and speedy, typical of a Marygate filly, and she hated the ground last week. She should be much better on a sounder surface and we're really looking forward to running her.

