Could we see another star born at York in this prestigious Listed contest for fillies?

There are some exciting pedigrees on show in this Listed race starting with Silver Lady, who is by Sea The Stars out of Lumiere, who was second in the 2015 Lowther Stakes at this track before going on to land the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket later that season.

Silver Lady looked smart herself when running away with a maiden for fillies at Newmarket last month and trainer Charlie Appleby hinted the Coronation Stakes could be the long-term target following that success. She is evidently held in high regard.

Queen For You is by Kingman and her dam is the 2012 Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You. John Gosden trained Fallen For You and he and son Thady chose the same novice at Ascot that they had won last year with Grande Dame for Queen For You’s debut success.

Grande Dame went on to finish third in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket later in the season and the fact that Queen For You started in the same race suggests she might have similar potential. She also recorded an Racing Post Rating 3lb higher than Grande Dame last year.

Stormy Sea is a half-sister to last season’s Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge and she improved on her debut second at Kempton in November when winning at Haydock last time.

Sir Michael Stoute trains her and he saddled Peeress to win this race in 2005 and Pavlosk to score ten years ago. Peeress went on to win two Group 1s, but Pavlosk failed to better her win in this, so it will be interesting to see which way Stormy Sea goes from this point in her career.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Juliet Sierra

She has to start somewhere and she has to carry a penalty in nearly every prep race that was available. It will be tough for her but she’s in good shape.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, owners of Fakhama

She won at Newbury first time despite the horrible ground and we expect this surface to be better for her. It’s a big step up but hopefully she can be thereabouts and bag some black type.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Orchid Bloom

She finished off well when winning over seven furlongs on her debut at Newmarket last year which suggests this trip will be on her radar. She surprised us a bit that day but it could be that she saves her best for the track.

Barry O’Dowd, assistant to John and Thady Gosden, trainers of Queen For You

She has moved forward from her recent debut win at Ascot when it was nice to get a run under her belt. This is a step up but we’ve been very happy with what we’ve seen since and Rab Havlin gets on well with her.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Silver Lady

She was impressive on her debut at Newmarket and came out of the race well. We feel that this is the right next step to test her credentials ahead of the summer.

James Savage, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Stormy Sea

She deserves a chance at a race like this after her win at Haydock last time and also being a half-sister to Bay Bridge. Her subsequent homework has been good and she’s a filly who we expect will improve throughout the year.

Reporting by David Milnes

