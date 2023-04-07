ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV4 on Good Friday



talkSPORT All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Conditions Stakes, 6f

Shouldvebeenaring enjoyed a lucrative juvenile campaign last season and chases another valuable prize after finishing fifth at Lingfield last time. Shaquille has won three of his four starts, while trainer George Boughey runs French Listed winner Perdika and Danger Alert.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Only defeat came in Group 3 on 2nd start; looked good since dropped to 6f; leading contender

Shaquille 13:50 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard



BetUK All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes, 2m½f

Earlofthecotswolds was a popular winner last year but faces a tougher task with Berkshire Rocco a red-hot favourite. Fleurman is a course-and-distance winner this season, while Nolton Cross and Barenboim have been prolific recently.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Seriously progressive with cheekpieces in 2m handicaps this year; could have more to give

Fleurman 14:25 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard



Spreadex Sports All Weather Vase Mile Handicap, 1m

The William Haggas-trained Brewing remains unexposed and bids to take his unbeaten record to four under Ryan Moore. Aussie Banker was narrowly denied at Kempton last time, while Irish raider Final Voyage has finished second at Dundalk the last twice.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Hasn't been at his best lately, but 6lb lower than when winning over C&D early last year

Hafeet Alain 14:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard



BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes, 1m2f

This could be dominated by John and Thady Gosden, who have the two market leaders Forest Of Dean and Harrovian. Irish raider Freescape has not been disgraced in classier company in Dubai, while Base Note could be the best of the outsiders.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Something to find but in good form and this step back up in trip could prompt improvement

Notre Belle Bete 15:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard



BetUK All-Weather Vase Sprint Handicap, 6f

Walking On Clouds has been one of the stars of the all-weather with five wins since October. Laheg was unlucky over course and distance last time, while Adeb and Shalaa Asker won last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Ran a stormer in Listed race over C&D in February; excuses since; more appealing than many

Epsom Faithfull 15:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard



Spreadex All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes, 1m

Berkshire Shadow, the 2021 Coventry Stakes winner, picked up his first win since that Royal Ascot success in a Listed race at Wolverhampton last time. Group 3 winner Positive bids for a hat-trick, while Chichester and San Andreas are consistent sorts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Bolted up at Dundalk last month and went very close in this race last year; key player

San Andreas 15:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard



BetUK All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap, 1m2f

Queen Of Ipanema has been prolific on the all-weather recently and bids for a seventh victory since her winning spree began in October. Civil Law was unlucky in his hat-trick bid last time, while Diderot, Obsidian Knight and Million Thanks have all hit the frame recently.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Lightly raced 4yo; ran even better than it looked last time; one to be interested in

Outbreak 15:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard



talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies' And Mares' Championships Conditions Stakes, 7f

Manaafith is unbeaten in six starts on the all-weather, including in the Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield last time, but faces a formidable opponent in dual Listed winner Queen Aminatu. Hodd’s Girl was not beaten far at Wolverhampton last time and is a prolific all-weather winner.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won Listed events in final two runs last year and she sets the standard on her return

Queen Aminatu 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard



BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes, 6f

Annaf arrives here searching for a four-timer and bids to cap a brilliant all-weather campaign for trainer Mick Appleby. Summerghand was the winner of this two years ago, while the classy Vadream makes a quick return after her Cammidge Trophy success six days ago.



SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Veteran now but still a classy operator; excellent claims provided they don't crawl

Summerghand 16:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £100,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 2.25 Newcastle: FLEURMAN

Race 2, 2.40 Lingfield: HAFEET ALAIN

Race 3, 3.00 Newcastle: NOTRE BELLE BETE

Race 4, 3.15 Lingfield: EPSOM FAITHFULL

Race 5, 3.35 Newcastle: SAN ANDREAS

Race 6, 3.50 Lingfield: OUTBREAK

Race 7, 4.45 Newcastle: SUMMERGHAND

