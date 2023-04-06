'He has a strong chance' - can 2020 Leger second Berkshire Rocco roll back the years in Marathon?

There has been signs of a revival for Berkshire Rocco since the turn of the year and ultimately a return to his three-year-old form would prove much too good here.

At his best, he was only a neck away from Classic glory in the 2020 St Leger and a Racing Post Rating that day of 117 is over 10lb higher than the career bests of those closest to him towards the top of the betting. Withhold's Marsh Cup win at Newbury is the closest at 116 but that was four years ago and he is ten now.

Berkshire Rocco has been rarely seen since his Doncaster second and was off for a whole year prior to returning in October. Following two runs over trips too short, he has shown heaps of promise this year.

In January, he fended off Rainbow Dreamer and Earlofthecotswolds – two solid benchmarks in this all-weather staying category – at Southwell and then ran to form at Kempton when second to the 5lb superior Earl Of Tyrone. He finished the race well that day, indicating the additional emphasis on stamina at Newcastle may see him at his best. On all evidence, Berkshire Rocco looks the right favourite.

Earlofthecotswolds won this last season and is feared again. He came out on top against Fleurman at Wolverhampton following a bold front-running ride from Tom Queally. Liam Keniry, who was aboard last year, is given the chance again and will make sure this is a thorough test of stamina.

What they say

Andrew Balding, trainer of Berkshire Rocco

Berkshire Rocco looks like he has a strong chance. He seems in great order and the track should suit him well. He has some very high-class form and his last couple of performances suggest he is getting back towards his best.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Earlofthecotswolds

He won the race last year and seems to like it at Newcastle. He was back to winning ways last time and we're hopeful again.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Fleurman

Looking at the weights he has a lot to do but he ran to a lot higher at Wolverhampton last time. I think Newcastle will suit him better with the big long straight as he's an extremely strong stayer. He's in good form and the all-weather has given him a new lease of life. He should have a good each-way chance.

Alan King, trainer of Rainbow Dreamer

He was hot favourite for this race in 2020 on the back of four straight wins, only for the Covid lockdown to intervene, and he’s finished fourth and fifth the last two years. While he’s not quite as good as he was, at ten years old he’s still running to a fairly high level and you can certainly ignore his disappointing effort last time as he came back quite sore having strained a muscle in his quarters. I hope and think he’ll be competitive.

