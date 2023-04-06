'This has been the target' - can Manaafith extend her perfect all-weather record?

There may not be the calibre of horse to match last year's winner Highfield Princess but Manaafith has blossomed into an all-weather specialist and seeks to extend her unbeaten record on this surface in this £150,000 event.

While the Roger Varian-trained four-year-old is yet to win on turf, all six of her victories have come on the all-weather, including when easily landing the Listed Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield two months ago.

That was her third straight win this winter and, while she has to prove her liking for Newcastle, there is little to suggest the track will not suit.

Manaafith and the William Haggas-trained Queen Aminatu cannot be separated at the top of the market and the last named arguably has a classier profile.

She finished second on both starts at Newcastle in her novice days but this has been a long-range target after Listed success at Deauville when last in action in late November.

Aramis Grey was defeated by Manaafith at Southwell on New Year's Day, and while she again races off level weights with that rival, she appeared to show improved form when defeating Cammidge Trophy winner Vadream at Lingfield.

What they say

Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey

She's in good form and will hopefully put up a good show. She's really consistent, and if she can reproduce what she did last time, then she'll give the two hotshots a good run for their money.

Roger Varian, trainer of Manaafith

This has been the target for her through the winter and she looks really well. She has a good record on the all-weather and the stiff seven furlongs looks right up her street. It wasn't intended for her to race as much on the all-weather but it's where we've found the opportunities. She's won at every other all-weather track but she hasn't raced at Newcastle. There's no reason why it shouldn't suit her.

Maureen Haggas, assistant to William Haggas, trainer of Queen Aminatu

She won a Listed race in France in game fashion in November and it has been the plan to come here. Roger Varian runs a nice one [Manaafith] but hopefully she can be very competitive.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Smiling Sunflower

She looks up against it but she has plenty of ability. She should run her race and hopefully can sneak into the places.

