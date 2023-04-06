'He'll take all the beating' - will Annaf end Mick Appleby's finals day hoodoo?

All-weather champion trainer Mick Appleby has not won on finals day since its creation a decade ago, but he believes he has the best chance he has ever had of getting that landmark success with in the sprint finale at Newcastle.

The four-year-old has been in flying form since the turn of the year, completing a hat-trick and booking his place in this with a narrow success over the reopposing in the Listed Kachy Stakes at Lingfield in February.

Appleby, who went close to a belated first victory on the all-weather's flagship card when Edraak was second in this race a year ago, will be winning the trainers' title for the seventh time.

, the 2021 winner of this when it was staged at Lingfield, is back again with trainer David O'Meara also represented by , while will be looking to better his tenth from last year.

The class edge could be last Saturday's impressive Cammidge Trophy winner , who returns just six days after her Doncaster success.

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Annaf

He's just kept on improving and he'll take all the beating. We're expecting a big run. We came close to winning on the card last year and it'd be nice to finally get that winner – he's our best chance of doing so.

Clive Cox, trainer of Diligent Harry

Diligent Harry won nicely at Newcastle and then we took him over to France for his third qualifying run but sadly the saddle slipped, so there was nothing we could do about that. He has been in good order since. There are no negatives with the track, given he's a course-and-distance winner, and I would be very hopeful that he can put his best foot forward.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Mums Tipple and Witch Hunter

Mums Tipple won last time and looks to have a good chance. Witch Hunter didn't get the mile in the Lincoln, but he travelled very well and he's had a few runs on the all-weather. He'd have a nice each-way chance.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer, owner of Summerghand

He missed the break last time in Qatar where he could never quite get involved from a low draw. He likes the all-weather and there’s no reason why he can’t run well.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

It'll be an all-weather track that'll suit her far better. The other runs earlier in the year were really good as a means to an end, and she'll have no problem on the surface given she won her debut there. She's taken her last race really well and seems in good nick.

