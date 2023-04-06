Racing Post logo
15:50 Lingfield (A.W)

'Absolute star' Queen Of Ipanema out to rule supreme at top of the all-weather winners' table

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Ryan Moore riding Baghdad looks on after winning The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
Ryan Moore: partners Mr Escobar for Willie Mullins in the All-Weather Marathon at LingfieldCredit: Bryn Lennon (Getty Images)
15:50 Lingfield (A.W)BetUK All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap
Flat Polytrack, Handicap
Going:Standard
Runners:14
Class:3
Distance:1m 2f
ITV4

The combined £595,000 in prize-money at Lingfield and Bath has resulted in bumper fields, with only one race at Lingfield not attracting a full field.

Lingfield's card has some of the all-weather's prolific stars over the winter on show, including Queen Of Ipanema, who can become the joint most successful horse in this season's championship.

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old has won six times since the end of October, including when notching up a five-timer, and returned from a break with victory at Newcastle in early March.

Should she win the 1m2f All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap (3.50), Queen Of Ipanema would join the Mick Appleby-trained Zealot at the top of the leaderboard on seven victories.

Boughey, who is also represented in the race by outsider Phantasy Mac, said: "Queen of Ipanema has been an absolute star for us and seems to have come back better than ever after a break. Phantasy Mac is not sure to be in love with the track but will like a strong pace and Connor Planas takes off a handy 5lb."

George Boughey: saddles Queen Of Ipanema
George Boughey: saddles Queen Of IpanemaCredit: Edward Whitaker

Walking On Clouds, who scooped the £100,000 bonus by being crowned Arc's Horse Of The Year, bids for a sixth win of the championships in the 6f All-Weather Vase Sprint (3.15) and has finished out of the places just once from 12 starts for Grant Tuer.

The class act on the card could be the William Haggas-trained Brewing, who made it three wins from as many starts over seven furlongs at Newcastle in December and contests the All-Weather Vase Mile (2.40)He is one of five mounts on the card for Ryan Moore, who also partners Mr Escobar for Willie Mullins in the All-Weather Vase Marathon (2.05).

Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer and wife to William, said: "He looks to be well drawn in stall one so hopefully can make the best of his way home and take his unbeaten record to four. He likes the all-weather and this has always been the plan."

All seven races at Bath have maximum fields with both Class 5 features, the 5f fillies' handicap (2.15) and 1m3½f handicap (3.25), worth £35,000 each. 

Trainer Tony Carroll is doubly represented in the fillies' handicap with Autumn Angel and Kensington Agent, who has won three of his five starts on the all-weather this year. He is one of three course-and-distance winners in the line-up alongside Alaskan Jewel and Bluebell Time.

The 1m3½f handicap has attracted some of the leading trainers from the Flat and jumps. King Eagle, a son of Frankel closely related to top-class performers, has his first start for Nicky Henderson following his third-place finish at Newcastle in October, and has also had wind surgery since. Topweight Gastronomy was not beaten far in novice company at Kempton last time and represents multiple Group 1-winning trainer Roger Varian.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 6 April 2023
icon
