'Absolute star' Queen Of Ipanema out to rule supreme at top of the all-weather winners' table

The combined £595,000 in prize-money at Lingfield and Bath has resulted in bumper fields, with only one race at Lingfield not attracting a full field.

Lingfield's card has some of the all-weather's prolific stars over the winter on show, including , who can become the joint most successful horse in this season's championship.

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old has won six times since the end of October, including when notching up a five-timer, and returned from a break with victory at Newcastle in early March.

Should she win the 1m2f All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap , Queen Of Ipanema would join the Mick Appleby-trained Zealot at the top of the leaderboard on seven victories.

Boughey, who is also represented in the race by outsider Phantasy Mac, said: "Queen of Ipanema has been an absolute star for us and seems to have come back better than ever after a break. Phantasy Mac is not sure to be in love with the track but will like a strong pace and Connor Planas takes off a handy 5lb."

George Boughey: saddles Queen Of Ipanema Credit: Edward Whitaker

, who scooped the £100,000 bonus by being crowned Arc's Horse Of The Year, bids for a sixth win of the championships in the 6f All-Weather Vase Sprint and has finished out of the places just once from 12 starts for Grant Tuer.

The class act on the card could be the William Haggas-trained , who made it three wins from as many starts over seven furlongs at Newcastle in December and contests the All-Weather Vase Mile . He is one of five mounts on the card for Ryan Moore, who also partners for Willie Mullins in the All-Weather Vase Marathon .

Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer and wife to William, said: "He looks to be well drawn in stall one so hopefully can make the best of his way home and take his unbeaten record to four. He likes the all-weather and this has always been the plan."

All seven races at Bath have maximum fields with both Class 5 features, the 5f fillies' handicap and 1m3½f handicap , worth £35,000 each.

Trainer Tony Carroll is doubly represented in the fillies' handicap with Autumn Angel and Kensington Agent, who has won three of his five starts on the all-weather this year. He is one of three course-and-distance winners in the line-up alongside Alaskan Jewel and Bluebell Time.

The 1m3½f handicap has attracted some of the leading trainers from the Flat and jumps. King Eagle, a son of Frankel closely related to top-class performers, has his first start for Nicky Henderson following his third-place finish at Newcastle in October, and has also had wind surgery since. Topweight Gastronomy was not beaten far in novice company at Kempton last time and represents multiple Group 1-winning trainer Roger Varian.