'There's never much between them' - Forest Of Dean and Harrovian clash again in Easter Classic

With Winter Derby winner Lord North doing the business in the Dubai Turf last month, it comes down to stablemates Forest Of Dean and Harrovian to attempt to give John and Thady Gosden a first win in the Bet UK-backed Easter Classic.

Neither runner made much impact in the Winter Derby, a race often used as a stepping stone to this contest, with Harrovian finishing fourth and Forest Of Dean back in sixth. However, Forest Of Dean arguably boasts the more convincing profile on the all-weather, having finished third in this race in 2021 after landing the Winter Derby on his previous start, while Harrovian has yet to win on the all-weather from five attempts.

Forest Of Dean missed last year's Easter Classic but finished in front of Harrovian when winning a qualifier at Newcastle in January. On that occasion Collen Storey was in the saddle but James Doyle takes over here with Robert Havlin aboard Harrovian.

"There's never much between Harrovian and Forest Of Dean and my fella always runs his race," said Havlin. "The track at Newcastle seemed to play to Forest Of Dean’s strengths when he won the qualifier, but then Harrovian has finished in front of him the two other times they’ve met this winter.

"The tactics in the Newcastle race probably better suited Forest Of Dean than Harrovian, so I might want to ride him a little bit differently. With six runners, it would be hard to say which one will finish in front of the other."

Oisin Orr: takes the mount on Freescape in the Easter Classic Credit: Alain Barr

'He's been trained with this race in mind'

Freescape arrives off the back of three runs in Group company on the turf in Dubai and although fifth place on the first of those runs was his highest-placed finish, the return to the all-weather should be in his favour, with all six of his career wins earned at Dundalk.

"His last few runs in Meydan haven't been great but they've been on ground he doesn't really appreciate and probably his best form is on the all-weather," said big-race rider Oisin Orr. "I'd be hopeful rather than confident but we'll keep things simple and see how it goes."

It will be Freescape's second appearance at the All-Weather Championships having finished less than five lengths behind My Oberon in the Mile last year and he has been trained with the race in mind according to trainer David Marnane.

"We think he’s better at this trip and on the all-weather," he said. "It’s a great pot and it’s great to be over there with a chance. He's been trained with this race in mind since well before Christmas so we’ll see how we go."

What they say

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Mohammed Al Nabouda, owner of Base Note

He had no luck in running at Wolverhampton last time when he had nowhere to go and was struck on the nose by somebody’s whip for his trouble. He has a bit to find with some in the race but deserves to take his chance.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Forest Of Dean and Harrovian

They both ran behind Lord North in what is now looking to be a very strong renewal of the Winter Derby at Lingfield last time. Prior to that Forest Of Dean had showed he likes Newcastle when winning a qualifier for this in which Harrovian ran his usual race. They are in good order and hopefully can get some of the fantastic prize-money.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Notre Belle Bete

He has an excellent record on the all-weather. Stepping up in trip should be fine as he was strong at the finish over an extended mile last time. We have thought for a while that a mile and a quarter would be within his range and he has a lively each-way chance.

Mick Appleby, trainer of United Front

He's come back in really good shape having spent the winter in Dubai. He ran a brilliant race out there on his last start and he should run a decent race again.

