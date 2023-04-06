Six from six? Richard Hannon colt bids to extend flawless record for favourites

Favourites have obliged in all five years since this race's inception in 2017 and Richard Hannon is confident that trend can continue with market leader Shouldvebeenaring firmly the one to beat in his eyes.

The three-year-old has already accumulated over £150,000 in his career following a fine juvenile campaign which included victories in York's sales race at the Ebor meeting and Ripon's Listed Two-Year-Old Trophy. His ability has swiftly transferred to the all-weather since October, with victory at Southwell on his penultimate start securing his place here.

Hannon said: "He has a favourite's chance. He looks to be in great form and has been working great. We're back to six furlongs and this looks a nice race for him to win some money."

What they say

George Boughey, trainer of Danger Alert and Perdika

Perdika likes the all-weather and appears very well drawn in ten. Danger Alert keeps popping up and surprising us and goes there with an each-way chance.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Desert Cop

Desert Cop has a fair bit to find on the figures, but he's one we like and he won well at Kempton last time. That run qualified him for the race and, with the excellent prize-money on offer, we felt it was worth having a go.

Andrew Balding: runs Desert Cop in this £150,000 event Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mick Appleby, trainer of Michaela's Boy

He's in good order. It didn't work out in France when the ground was too soft for him but he's come back in good order. There's a slight worry about the trip as he's better over five furlongs.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of New Definition

You can ignore his last run as he was drawn wide at Chelmsford last Saturday and was never in contention. He probably didn’t get the mile that day and the return to sprint distances should suit.

Robert Havlin, rider of The X O

I rode work on The X O on Tuesday and he gave me a nice feel. I watched some of his races back and, although last time was messy, his performances at Southwell were quite impressive. The straight track at Newcastle will play to his strengths and, even though he has a bit to find on ratings, connections are hoping for a big run.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Hello Queen

She’s only rated 79 so has a bit to find with some in the field but she's a course-and-distance winner so must have a chance.

