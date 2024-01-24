'It's the best race we've ever staged' - stellar cast for Southwell's Winter Derby Trial

Southwell officials are excited about staging what they describe as the track's best-ever race on Thursday, the BetUK Winter Derby Trial Conditions Stakes (1.00 ).

The six-runner contest, formerly run at Lingfield, is a prelude to the Group 3 Winter Derby on February 24, which will be the first Group race run at the Tapeta venue.

Due to the layout of the track, the trial is taking place over 1m3f, a furlong longer than previously, and has attracted a top-class field including Pattern performer The Foxes.

Speaking yesterday, Mark Clayton, executive director at the track, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout for the Winter Derby Trial, especially with The Foxes and Military Order in there, who are both Group 1 horses.

"We feel it’s the best race we’ve ever staged. Five of the six runners tomorrow are entered in the Winter Derby and we are hopeful most of them will be back.”

Likely favourite for the race is last year’s Dante Stakes winner and Grade 1 Belmont Derby second The Foxes , who is using this as a prep for a trip to the Middle East.

Alastair Donald, spokesman for owners King Power Racing, said of the Andrew Balding-trained colt: “The Foxes is using this as a prep race for the Neom Cup in Saudi Arabia next month. Ideally, a mile and three furlongs is probably a furlong further than ideal, but it’s the only possible suitable prep race for him. Whether he wins, we’ll see, but he’s been off since last August so he’s probably not fully tuned up for this.”

He added of the son of Churchill: “We would rather it be ten furlongs as he didn’t stay 12 furlongs in the Derby, but he probably did stay 11.

"There doesn’t look to be much pace in the race, but it looks the right spot for him to get his season going.

"It looks by quite a long way the best race Southwell have ever put on. I think it’s a good idea having the Winter Derby itself at Southwell as ten furlongs around Lingfield can be tricky.”

Derby fifth The Foxes will be rejoining battle with Godolphin’s Military Order , who brought up the rear when well fancied at Epsom, but had previously won the Lingfield Derby Trial

His trainer Charlie Appleby said: “This will be Military Order’s first start since being gelded and I have been pleased with his preparation. He has been running over further, but I feel that dropping back in trip is going to suit. This looks a decent race with The Foxes probably bringing the strongest form into it.”

Military Order: has been gelded since last summer Credit: Mark Cranham

Of the others, Claymore has some of the most recent form having finished second in the Listed Prix Lyphard at Deauville in November.

His trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam said: “Claymore has been in good shape since Deauville and I think a mile and three furlongs will be fine for him. If you look at his Deauville run he was really finishing, so I don’t have any concerns.”

The remainder of the field includes Base Note from the in-form stable of Simon and Ed Crisford, who finished second in the Listed Quebec Stakes at Lingfield last month.

Enemy , who is the only runner not among the initial entries for the Winter Derby, and old stager Sir Busker complete the sextet.

Thursday previews:

2.15 Gowran Park: 'This looks an ideal starting point' - Galmoy Hurdle quotes and analysis as Monkfish returns

2.50 Gowran Park: can Kim Muir winner Angels Dawn keep Willie Mullins at bay in his bid for a tenth Thyestes Chase?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.