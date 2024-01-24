'This looks an ideal starting point' - Galmoy Hurdle quotes and analysis as Monkfish returns

This year's Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle has just five runners, the smallest field in the race's 22-year history, but none of the participants can be confidently discounted and the returning Monkfish provides an additional layer of intrigue.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was one of the most exciting novice chasers of his generation in the 2020-21 season having landed the Albert Bartlett in decisive fashion in 2020, and he lived up to the hype, putting up a breathtaking display in the Grade 1 Flogas Novice Chase and comfortably landing the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, justifying odds of 1-4.

After defeat at the Punchestown festival we didn't see the son of Stowaway for 713 days due to a tendon issue, but he returned in April and gave plenty of reasons to believe he still retained some of his ability when runner-up to stablemate Asterion Forlonge back over hurdles in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse.

He subsequently finished a distant last of nine in the Grade 1 Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown, but that effort can easily be forgiven as it came just 17 days after his reappearance. His encouraging display at Fairyhouse would give supporters plenty of hope he can hit the ground running in this campaign.

However, he has a formidable opponent in the Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman, already a Grade 2 winner over hurdles in the Boyne Hurdle nearly two years ago when he beat the reopposing Ashdale Bob.

Connections elected to go back over fences last season and he scored twice at Grade 3 level. He jumped a bit tentatively on his return in the Troytown but ran a cracker behind the smart Sir Gerhard back hurdling over an inadequate 2m3f at Punchestown.

This trip over hurdles on soft ground may just represent his optimum conditions and he will prove a tough nut to crack.

Jessica Harrington relies on Ashdale Bob, a dual Grade 2 winner as a novice who finished third to Royal Kahala in this race in 2022. He has been placed in a Coral Cup and been runner-up in two Grade 1s.

The nine-year-old returned to action at Punchestown last month when third to Sir Gerhard, finishing four and three-quarter lengths behind Thedevilscoachman. That was his first run for six months and will benefit hugely from stepping up in trip, so it will be interesting to see how much that gap can be closed.

Gordon Elliott's Farouk D'Alene is another smart performer on his day and reverted to hurdles with plenty of encouragement at Leopardstown last month, going some way to matching his smart chase form when only beaten a neck by Gaoth Chuil off top weight.

He will relish testing conditions and is another who wouldn't be winning out of turn.

Summerville Boy is the likely outsider of the five for Henry de Bromhead, although he did bounce back to form in handicap company last time when runner-up to We'llhavewan at Navan. However, he has a bit to find on ratings if he is to go one better than last year when second to Teahupoo.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ashdale Bob

I was delighted with his return at Punchestown and I'm hoping he can come on a bit for that. The step back up to three miles should suit.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Farouk D'Alene

He ran a cracker at Leopardstown over Christmas and won't mind the ground. He definitely has a chance and seems in good form.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to Willie Mullins, trainer of Monkfish

He was declared on New Year's Day but gave himself a little bang before it, but it wasn't anything serious. This looks an ideal starting point over hurdles at our local track. He has plenty of grass under his belt this year so we'd be expecting him to be involved at the finish.

Monkfish has only run three times since winning the 2021 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Summerville Boy

He ran really well at Navan the last day and seems in good order since. We're hoping he can give a good account of himself.

Noel Meade, trainer of Thedevilscoachman

He's in good shape and seems to enjoy jumping hurdles more than fences. Mark [Walsh] felt he was racing a bit behind the bridle so we decided to put cheekpieces on him. He likes soft ground.

