- More
Stars from far and wide come together to guarantee the most dramatic start to any race meeting
Here it is, the week when everyone in Flat racing wants to win, beginning with its strongest card. Packing three Group 1s into the first four races is the very opposite of orthodox thinking, especially considering the other one is the best two-year-old race of the year so far, but somehow it just works.
Royal Ascot starts all guns blazing. From the moment you step in the room, it grabs you by the lapels and shoves you up against the wall. It's like the first scene in Trainspotting, the first chapter of Enduring Love. The drama is immediate and if you're not hooked right away, this was never going to be the game for you.
The more normal thing is to have your big race in the middle to end of a card and build steadily towards it. But royal week has so many treasures, it can afford to be generous, or even profligate. It'll be tea-time before we get to a race offering less than £99,000 to the winner.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- Who is the star three-year-old miler? The three Guineas winners might not have it all their own way in crackerjack contest
- Watch now: live Royal Ascot day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 5.05 Ascot: 'The trainer knows what he's doing' - Ryan Moore teams up with Willie Mullins looking for their fourth Ascot Stakes win
- 4.25 Ascot: 'I've never ridden one who can do what he can do' - William Buick talks up Notable Speech ahead of St James's Palace Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien takes on Wathnan trio in attempt to land record-extending 11th Coventry Stakes
- Who is the star three-year-old miler? The three Guineas winners might not have it all their own way in crackerjack contest
- Watch now: live Royal Ascot day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 5.05 Ascot: 'The trainer knows what he's doing' - Ryan Moore teams up with Willie Mullins looking for their fourth Ascot Stakes win
- 4.25 Ascot: 'I've never ridden one who can do what he can do' - William Buick talks up Notable Speech ahead of St James's Palace Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien takes on Wathnan trio in attempt to land record-extending 11th Coventry Stakes