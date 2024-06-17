Racing Post logo
Who is the star three-year-old miler? The three Guineas winners might not have it all their own way in crackerjack contest

16:25 AscotSt James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) (Colts) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

The St James’s Palace Stakes ideally marks the assembly of those who shone brightest in the 2,000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas and Poule d’Essai des Poulains. For the first time since 2016 we have all three, along with winners of the National Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. It’s a cracker by anyone’s definition.

Only one horse can lead a generation before open-age Group 1s take over in the second half of the campaign. The beauty of this St James’s Palace is the fact nobody can accurately name who that star three-year-old miler is yet.

Opinions regarding the answer to that burning question will differ. Many will be in the Notable Speech camp, as the market suggests. He beat Rosallion fair and square at Newmarket, which was an almighty feat for a turf debutant, albeit one with the benefit of a prep run.

