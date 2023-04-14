'It was always the plan to come straight here' - which horse has been laid out for the Liverpool Hurdle?

The staying hurdle division’s weakness in relation to the other three championship categories is equally its greatest strength as the series is generally underpinned by wild unpredictability, guaranteed excitement, big fields and even bigger-priced winners.

Those attributes are in stark contrast to the respective niches dominated by Constitution Hill, Energumene and Galopin Des Champs.

No staying hurdler has established true authority since the days of Big Buck’s more than a decade ago, and this bunch has largely been taking turns to beat each other.

It was enigmatic veteran Sire Du Berlais’s day in last season’s Liverpool Hurdle and most recently in the Stayers’ at Cheltenham, despite his five runs between those two Grade 1 victories being predominantly bereft of promise.

Sire Du Berlais ties in closely on form with Champ, Dashel Drasher, Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee and Meet And Greet. Essentially, nothing would surprise you, but preference would be to pin Placepot hopes on Champ and Meet And Greet.

Champ's 110-day break is a positive as he simply needs to be fresh. Nicky Henderson’s somewhat low-mileage 11-year-old has form figures of 112112112 after breaks of 70 days or more, and avoiding a scrap at Cheltenham is to his advantage.

Seven-year-old Meet And Greet is the unknown quantity in the field and gives the impression he is better than we have seen, with his only two attempts at three miles producing staying-on third-placed finishes in Grade 1s at Punchestown and Leopardstown.

The newcomers in staying hurdles are Brewin’upastorm, Marie’s Rock and Monmiral. Of that trio, the one to bank on appreciating the distance is Marie’s Rock.

The Stayers’ was firmly under consideration for Marie’s Rock at Cheltenham but, with the benefit of hindsight, her connections made the incorrect decision by pitching her into a Mares’ Hurdle for the ages.

A slow pace contributed towards Marie's Rock's demise, and an end-to-end gallop forced by Flooring Porter, with a helping hand from Dashel Drasher, can enable this top-class eight-year-old to show the true colours she revealed with distinction in January's Relkeel Hurdle on her reappearance.

'He missed Cheltenham on purpose'

Although the main contenders arrive after hard races at Cheltenham four weeks ago, Champ has been waiting for this Grade 1 since Christmas.

In last year's Liverpool Hurdle, Champ was a well-beaten third behind winner Sire Du Berlais, who returns to defend his title after causing a 33-1 upset in last month's Stayers' Hurdle. But that run came quickly after Cheltenham and with his impressive record after a break, trainer Nicky Henderson has deliberately held back the 2021 Long Walk winner.

"He missed Cheltenham on purpose and he's always good fresh," said the trainer. "It was always the plan to come straight here and he has been waiting for this race since Kempton [on December 26]. He'll like the track and the ground."

Even though Marie's Rock ran at Cheltenham, when she finished down the field having been sent off joint-favourite for the Mares' Hurdle, this race has long been in the mind for her too.

"We nearly went three miles in the Stayers', yet we stayed in the Mares', but we were always going to come here," added Henderson. "She might be harder to settle over the longer trip, but I don't think she will and she gets the mares' allowance."

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Brewin'upastorm

The step up to three miles is an unknown, but we're trying something different rather than taking on Constitution Hill. He's in very good form and has been trained for the race. It's his second run after a wind op and he's going there fresh, so hopefully he's got an each-way chance.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Dashel Drasher

He ran brilliantly at Cheltenham but I think we had the weather on our side there. He came out the race really well and we actually felt going into Cheltenham he was slightly uncooked, whereas he looks cherry ripe for this. He appears to be really bouncing. We're fitting the cheekpieces, not because he's ungenuine, but to help him concentrate on the run-in as he likes to have a look around, and it's going to be very busy there.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Flooring Porter

He ran a good race at Cheltenham, considering he missed a bit of work beforehand. He seems in good nick and hopefully he can come forward from Cheltenham. You would have to bear in mind that some horses from Cheltenham haven't been performing in Fairyhouse or Aintree, which is a bit of negative for him, but hopefully he can run well.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Monmiral

I didn't want to go chasing with him again until next season. His form over fences has worked out really well. He's in good form.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Proschema

He's fresh, which is a plus, and we've had this race in mind since the autumn. He's ready for it and ran at Fontwell last time, but that was too sharp for him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Sire Du Berlais

He actually seems to be in great order since Cheltenham. He has a habit of running one massive race a year and that’s what he did at Cheltenham, but hopefully he can find another big performance here. He has been a horse of a lifetime for us and was brilliant in the race last year.

